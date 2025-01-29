Celtic’s Champions League journey continues this evening as they head to the Midlands to face Aston Villa in their final League Phase game.

A last 16 play-off spot has already been secured thanks to last week’s 1-0 win over Young Boys, however, Brendan Rodgers’ side could still qualify for the knockouts automatically if other results go their way tonight, and they pick up a win at Villa Park.

Several players have turned out for both clubs, with the last player transferred between Celtic and Aston Villa being current Hoops goalkeeper Viljami Sinisalo, who switched clubs in July last year. However, the success rate of players transferred between the club ranges from sublime to the ridiculous, with club legends, cult heroes, TV hosts, constructions workers and completely forgettable signings all included.

But how many of these 19 players that have featured for both clubs can you remember?

Tommy Johnson The Gateshead-born striker had quite the nomadic career, but found success at both Celtic and Aston Villa. Was part of Villa's EFL League Cup winning side in 1996, before departing the Midlands in order to complete a £2.4million move to Celtic. Johnson won every domestic trophy during his time in Glasgow.

Shaun Maloney Won five Scottish titles with Celtic after coming through the academy, before he moved to Aston Villa in 2007. Returned to Celtic Park two years later. Latterly ended his career with spells at Chicago Fire and Hull City in 2017. Currently the manager of former club Wigan Athletic.

Viljami Sinisalo Celtic's back-up goalkeeper will likely be on the bench for this evening's game, six months after leaving Villa Park in a reported £1million deal.