Celtic will aim to secure a win that could hand them a top eight Champions League finish and automatic qualification to the last 16 of the competition as they head south to face Aston Villa at Villa Park for their final League Phase fixture this evening.

Brendan Rodgers’ side enter the clash in 18th position in the table, and have already secured a place in the last 16 playoffs. However, a win at Villa Park would hand them a chance of a top eight finish, if other results go their wat this evening.

The Scottish champions come in the game on the back of a full week’s rest, after their weekend game with Dundee was postponed due the damage caused to Celtic Park by Storm Eowyn last week. As for their hosts Aston Villa, the enter the game on the back of a frustrating 1-1 home draw with West Ham United on Sunday.

Looking to catch every minute of the game at Villa Park? Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game, including how to watch and all the latest team news:

Celtic have already secured a last 16 playoff spot in the Champions League. | Getty Images

Aston Villa vs Celtic match details

The final UEFA Champions League Phase fixture between Aston Villa and Celtic takes place this evening, Wednesday, January 29 at Villa Park, Birmingham. Kick-off is scheduled for 8pm.

Aston Villa vs Celtic TV channel

The game will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate, with full coverage beginning at 7pm.

Aston Villa vs Celtic live stream

If you’re looking to catch all the action live via your laptop, mobile or tablet? The match will be broadcast on Discovery+ and the Discovery+ App for TNT subscribers. Details of how to watch are available here.

Aston Villa vs Celtic highlights

Full highlights of tonight’s game - and the other Champions League fixtures - will be available on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app at 10pm. You can also watch highlights and match analysis on BBC One at 10.40pm this evening.

Celtic train ahead of their visit to Birmingham. | Getty Images

Aston Villa vs Celtic referee and VAR

Tonight’s officials will be mainly from France, with Clement Turpin taking charge of proceedings, and he will be assisted by Nicolas Danos and Benjamin Pages. The fourth official is Romain Lissorgue. The VAR official is Jerome Brisard, and the assistant VAR official is Rob Dieperink from the Netherlands.

Aston Villa vs Celtic team news

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has confirmed that key defender Cameron Carter-Vickers will miss the clash at Villa Park after suffering a knock in last week’s narrow win over Young Boys. Alex Valle will also not be available for the game, with the on loan Spanish left-back set to depart the club and sign for Como imminently. New signing Jota is not eligible to play, so will be forced to watch from the stands and James Forrest is still absent with a foot injury. Daizen Maeda is suspended after his red card against Young Boys last week.

