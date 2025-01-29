The Aston Villa forward has called on his teammates to be wary of Celtic this evening.

Aston Villa forward Jacob Ramsey says his side are prepared for an ‘intense’ battle with Celtic as the two sides clash in the Champions League this evening.

The 23-year-old Englishman was on the scoresheet in the 1-1 draw with West Ham United at the weekend, and is hoping to add to his goal tally against the Scottish champions at Villa Park tonight. However, Ramsey has warned the visit of Celtic will provide the Villains will a stern test as has called on his teammates to be wary of their desire to win.

"Any Champions League game is going to be a big game, especially at Villa Park,” said Ramsey. “We need three points for automatic qualification. It will be a tough match, I’m sure it will be a great atmosphere and a good game. Villa is a big club with big ambitions. When the owners took over, it was clear that getting top four was the aim.

“I’ve come from the academy, signing for Villa at eight years old to now playing in the Champions League as a 23-year-old at Villa Park, my family and friends will be at the stadium so when the music comes on I will be looking up to my friends and family. It’s a pinch me moment. I’ve got friends and family coming tomorrow.

“For the first five minutes it will be surreal to hear the atmosphere again, but from then on it’ll be full focus on the game. Playing against Brendan Rodgers before when he was at Leicester, they were a really technical team and they’ll want to make a statement against us. It will be an intense and physical game. I’m looking forward to it."

John McGinn is expected to feature for Aston Villa against Celtic this evening. Cr: Getty Images. | Getty Images

Speaking ahead of the game, the England under-21 international discussed his friendship with Villa captain and Scotland international John McGinn, and admitted the Glasgow born midfielder has extra motivation for the game, and why he’s delighted to see him return from a hamstring injury in time to face the club he supported as a child.

"John McGinn is a big character and a close friend of mine here,” Ramsey said. “He has just come back from injury, and after he got injured he was devastated because he wants to play in this Celtic game. Thankfully for him and the team he has been training and played at the weekend. He’s a Scottish lad and he will have tonnes of tickets.