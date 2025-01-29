Aston Villa welcome Celtic to Villa Park in the Champions League on Wednesday. Cr: Getty Images.Aston Villa welcome Celtic to Villa Park in the Champions League on Wednesday. Cr: Getty Images.
Aston Villa welcome Celtic to Villa Park in the Champions League on Wednesday. Cr: Getty Images. | Getty Images

Aston Villa vs Celtic injury news: 10 out of Champions League tie as Brendan Rodgers confirms major blow

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 27th Jan 2025, 12:51 BST
Updated 29th Jan 2025, 07:44 BST

Here is the latest team news ahead of Aston Villa v Celtic in the UEFA Champions League at Villa Park on Wednesday.

Celtic can secure automatic qualification for the last 16 of the Champions League this week as head south to face Aston Villa at Villa Park on Wednesday (kick-off: 8pm).

While Brendan Rodgers’ side have already secured a last 16 playoff spot, the Scottish champions could go one better by sealing a top eight finish in the League Phase of the competition should they manage to defeat Aston Villa, and other results go in their favour.

They’ll enter the game fresh too, after Saturday’s league game with Dundee was postponed due to Celtic Park being damaged by Storm Eowyn last week, meaning the Hoops have now had a full week to prepare for the clash. The same won’t apply to their hosts Villa though, who were forced to settle for 1-1 draw with West Ham United in the English Premier League on Sunday, despite taking an early lead through Jacob Ramsey.

Ahead of the match at Villa Park, The Scotsman brings you all the latest team news:

The Belgian international is currently ruled out with a thigh injury, and isn't expected back until early to mid-February.

1. Amadou Onana - Aston Villa - OUT

The Belgian international is currently ruled out with a thigh injury, and isn't expected back until early to mid-February. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Another midfielder definitely out of the game with Celtic, Barkley has a calf injury that is expected to keep him out for at least another week, meaning the Champions League clash on Wednesday will come a little too soon for the ex-England international.

2. Ross Barkley - Aston Villa - OUT

Another midfielder definitely out of the game with Celtic, Barkley has a calf injury that is expected to keep him out for at least another week, meaning the Champions League clash on Wednesday will come a little too soon for the ex-England international. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
The Spanish defender could hardly walk after leaving the field with a foot injury against Brighton last month, and isn't expected back until early March.

3. Pau Torres - Aston Villa - OUT

The Spanish defender could hardly walk after leaving the field with a foot injury against Brighton last month, and isn't expected back until early March. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Signed by Aston Villa from Dortmund last week, the Dutch attacker is not eligible to feature, having already turned out for the Bundesliga club earlier in the campaign.

4. Donyell Malen - Aston Villa - INELIGIBLE

Signed by Aston Villa from Dortmund last week, the Dutch attacker is not eligible to feature, having already turned out for the Bundesliga club earlier in the campaign. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Aston VillaTeam news
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice