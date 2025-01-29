Celtic can secure automatic qualification for the last 16 of the Champions League this week as head south to face Aston Villa at Villa Park on Wednesday (kick-off: 8pm).

While Brendan Rodgers’ side have already secured a last 16 playoff spot, the Scottish champions could go one better by sealing a top eight finish in the League Phase of the competition should they manage to defeat Aston Villa, and other results go in their favour.

They’ll enter the game fresh too, after Saturday’s league game with Dundee was postponed due to Celtic Park being damaged by Storm Eowyn last week, meaning the Hoops have now had a full week to prepare for the clash. The same won’t apply to their hosts Villa though, who were forced to settle for 1-1 draw with West Ham United in the English Premier League on Sunday, despite taking an early lead through Jacob Ramsey.

Ahead of the match at Villa Park, The Scotsman brings you all the latest team news:

1 . Amadou Onana - Aston Villa - OUT The Belgian international is currently ruled out with a thigh injury, and isn't expected back until early to mid-February.

2 . Ross Barkley - Aston Villa - OUT Another midfielder definitely out of the game with Celtic, Barkley has a calf injury that is expected to keep him out for at least another week, meaning the Champions League clash on Wednesday will come a little too soon for the ex-England international.

3 . Pau Torres - Aston Villa - OUT The Spanish defender could hardly walk after leaving the field with a foot injury against Brighton last month, and isn't expected back until early March.