How the Scottish Premiership title could be won and lost this week as Celtic face final hurdle
Leagues aren't won in December. That's the general consensus, right? Arithmetically that statement certainly rings true, only it feels as though the Scottish Premiership title could be effectively wrapped up 21 days before Christmas depending on events in Aberdeen on Wednesday night.
Celtic travel to Pittodrie Stadium for the first time this season to face a Dons side who, up until now, have been their closest challengers having won every home match to date under manager Jimmy Thelin since his summer arrival from Elfsborg. Only in the past week have the Swede's seemingly magical powers started to diminish with a first league defeat at St Mirren followed by consecutive draws away to Hibs and Hearts.
After matching Celtic stride for stride over the opening 11 league games, three away trips in quick succession were always going to be a stern examination of Aberdeen's credentials. While the Edinburgh clubs may occupy the bottom two positions, taking a point from both Easter Road and Tynecastle is a reasonable response to losing their unbeaten record and has prevented any talk of the wheels coming off. However, every dropped point is a prisoner when trying to keep pace with a runaway train in the shape of an indomitable Celtic side, with the league leaders ruthlessly capitalising to open up a four-point advantage at the top of the table with a game in hand. It makes the upcoming clash a hugely significant one, not only for the two clubs involved but also for third-placed Rangers, who will be almost certainly be hoping for an Aberdeen victory that will give them an opportunity to close the enormous 11-point gap on their Glasgow rivals, even if it makes their job of catching second place that little bit harder.
This will undoubtedly be Celtic's toughest hurdle in the league thus far and even at this early stage could be the final one they need to overcome en route to clinching a fourth successive title. Their only dropped points this season came in a 2-2 draw against Aberdeen at Parkhead in October when the defending champions were pegged back from a two-goal half-time advantage. However, the 6-0 thrashing dished out in the Premier Sports Cup semi-final at Hampden a fortnight later was a stark reminder of what Brendan Rodgers' side are capable of when they hit top form. They have only conceded four goals in their 13 league matches so far and have hit the back of the opposition net on 40 occasions.
If Celtic follow that up by becoming the first side to break through Thelin's Granite fortress, and leave with three points, what hope would be left for Aberdeen and Rangers? The Hoops would move seven points clear of the Dons with a game in hand and would remain, at worst, 11 points ahead of a Rangers side who are currently operating, domestically at least, on a wing and a prayer on a week to week basis. Forget about a title race. The real battle will be for second.
A draw, while maintaining the status quo at the top, would give Rangers a shot in the arm with a chance to narrow the gap on both teams above them, but Celtic would remain firmly in the driving seat ahead of the busy festive period. An Aberdeen victory, however, would reignite their own title ambitions, give Rangers a chance to close the gap on Celtic to five points if they win all their matches up to and including the Old Firm derby at Ibrox on January 2, and ensure that Celtic would still have some serious work to do in the new year to get over the line. A potentially season-defining night awaits in the north-east.
