Celtic welcome Dundee to Celtic Park in the Scottish Premiership on Wednesday. Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

Celtic vs Dundee injury news: 6 out but two in line for Celtic Park debut as Brendan Rodgers mulls over XI

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 3rd Feb 2025, 12:15 BST
Updated 4th Feb 2025, 09:48 BST

Here is the latest team news ahead of Celtic v Dundee in the Scottish Premiership at Celtic Park on Wednesday.

Celtic can go 13 points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership this week as they welcome Dundee to Celtic Park (kick off: 7.45pm).

Brendan Rodgers’ side bounced back from their 4-2 Champions League defeat against Aston Villa on Wednesday by comfortably defeating Motherwell at Fir Park on Sunday afternoon, going 10 points clear of Rangers in second, thanks to goals from Daizen Maeda, Adam Idah and new signing Jota.

As for their visitors, Tony Docherty’s side enter the game on the back of a 6-0 thrashing at home to Hearts at the weekend. The Dundee boss admitted he had cancelled the player’s day after the humiliating defeat, as he looks for an immediate response on Wednesday.

Ahead of the match at Celtic Park, The Scotsman brings you all the latest team news:

The experienced winger has a foot injury that will keep him on the sidelines.

1. James Forrest - Celtic - OUT

The experienced winger has a foot injury that will keep him on the sidelines. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

The Dundee defender has been out for several weeks with a hamstring injury, but was an unused substitute at the weekend and could return to the starting XI at Celtic Park.

2. Antonio Portales - Dundee - AVAILABLE

The Dundee defender has been out for several weeks with a hamstring injury, but was an unused substitute at the weekend and could return to the starting XI at Celtic Park. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

Hasn't played since 19 October due to a groin problem, and remains out for the visit to the east end of Glasgow

3. Scott Fraser - Dundee - OUT

Hasn't played since 19 October due to a groin problem, and remains out for the visit to the east end of Glasgow | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

The January recruit is in line to make his debut for the club after being an unused substitute in the weekend loss against Hearts.

4. Victor Lopez - Dundee - DEBUT

The January recruit is in line to make his debut for the club after being an unused substitute in the weekend loss against Hearts. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

