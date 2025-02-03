Celtic can go 13 points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership this week as they welcome Dundee to Celtic Park (kick off: 7.45pm).

Brendan Rodgers’ side bounced back from their 4-2 Champions League defeat against Aston Villa on Wednesday by comfortably defeating Motherwell at Fir Park on Sunday afternoon, going 10 points clear of Rangers in second, thanks to goals from Daizen Maeda, Adam Idah and new signing Jota.

As for their visitors, Tony Docherty’s side enter the game on the back of a 6-0 thrashing at home to Hearts at the weekend. The Dundee boss admitted he had cancelled the player’s day after the humiliating defeat, as he looks for an immediate response on Wednesday.

Ahead of the match at Celtic Park, The Scotsman brings you all the latest team news:

1 . James Forrest - Celtic - OUT The experienced winger has a foot injury that will keep him on the sidelines.

2 . Antonio Portales - Dundee - AVAILABLE The Dundee defender has been out for several weeks with a hamstring injury, but was an unused substitute at the weekend and could return to the starting XI at Celtic Park.

3 . Scott Fraser - Dundee - OUT Hasn't played since 19 October due to a groin problem, and remains out for the visit to the east end of Glasgow