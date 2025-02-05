The transfer window may be closed, but signings could still be coming in the Scottish Premiership, should any of Rangers, Celtic, Hearts and Hibs decide to delve into the free agent market.

With the deadline for transfer slamming shut at 11pm on Monday, fans have been scouring the free agent market to see if there are any undiscovered gems lying in wait to add to their squad for the final four months of the campaign.

Could Celtic unearth a striker to replace Kyogo Furuhashi from the list? Will Rangers need to turn to free transfers if defensive injuries hit yet again - and which players are the best available on the free agent market?

The Scotsman look through the top 13 free agents available to clubs in the Scottish Premiership, from ‘the Romanian Jack Grealish’ to a four time Champions League winner.

1 . James Tomkins A veteran of 287 English Premier League games, the ex-Crystal Palace and West Ham United centre-back would be a shrewd addition to any Scottish Premiership team in need of defensive reinforcements if they can help him regain match fitness. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Jake Livermore The ex-England international finds himself without a club for the first time in his career after departing Watford in the summer. A regular in the Hornets midfield last term, Livermore is now 35 and in the twilight of his career but still offers experience and reliability having played over 200 games in the English Premier League for Tottenham Hotspur and West Bromwich Albion. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Jason Denayer The ex-Celtic loan star played for Al-Fateh just last month. However, posts found on X indicate that his contract with Al-Fateh was mutually terminated last week, and he is now available on a free. Capped 35 times by Belgium, he only turned 29 in the summer and has experience in Scotland, and further afield. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales