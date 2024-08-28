Almost 100 days on from their dramatic clash in last season’s Scottish Cup final, the Old Firm derby is back for another year as Celtic welcome Rangers to Celtic Park this Sunday.

It is the Hoops that hold the early advantage in the title race, with Brendan Rodgers’ side two points ahead of their neighbours after three games played and it looks like they’ll take some beating based on their breathtaking early season form. As for Rangers, they head into the game on back of a morale-boosting 6-0 win over Ross County, though they are without a win on enemy soil in almost four years.

Celtic have been the dominant force in Scotland over the last decade with nine title wins from 10, but how many of Rangers current players would get into the Hoops starting XI? We looked at FotMob’s player ratings for the 24/25 season so far to find out.

Here is the 24/25 combined Celtic-Rangers starting XI based on FotMob player ratings.

1 . GK: Jack Butland - Rangers The Englishman has a challenge on his hands to be the best goalkeeper in the league this year, but has started well. He's saved 85.7% of the shots he's faced so far, keeping two clean sheets and scoring an average rating of 7.64. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Photo Sales

2 . RB: James Tavernier - Rangers The Gers skipper looked set for a move away in the summer, though he has remained at Ibrox and enjoyed a positive opening month of the campaign. Handed an average rating of 8.22. Tavernier already has two assists, a passing accuracy rate of 81.1% and has won 75% of his tackles. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . CB: Cameron Carter-Vickers - Celtic Had a disappointing summer at the Copa America, but has showed no signs of that continuing into his domestic season. He is in excellent form, with three clean sheets and an average rating of 7.73. He's won 90% of his aerial duals, while 94.7% of his passes have successfully reached a Celtic team-mate. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group Photo Sales