Brendan Rodgers delivers 'five-a-side' quip as he issues Celtic transfer updates on Matt O'Riley and Kyogo
Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has joked that he is preparing for a five-a-side match at St Mirren on Sunday after a number of his players were linked with transfers departures.
Midfielder Matt O'Riley could be set to play his last game for the club in Paisley with negotiations currently taking place over a £25million move to Brighton before next Friday's transfer deadline.
In addition, star striker Kyogo Furuhashi has emerged as a possible target for Manchester City while his Japan international team-mate Reo Hatate has also been linked with Leicester City.
MIkey Johnston, Gustaf Lagerbielke, Maik Nawrocki and Yuki Kobayashi are also rumoured to be heading for the exit door either permanently or on loan in the final week of the window.
Celtic have also been linked with a number of new signings with reports of an £8million offer for Los Angeles midfielder Mateusz Bogusz with Liverpool left-back Owen Beck and Sheffield United defender Auston Trusty also heavily linked.
Rodgers is confident he will have new arrivals in the door prior to the August 30 deadline and admits that players are also likely to head out in the opposite direction.
Speaking to Sky Sports, the Celtic boss said: "We haven't spent a great deal of money in terms of where we're at, and where we expect to be as a club, so I would look at us over the coming week as being able to do some business. It shouldn't be reliant on players going out. We are virtually running the same as we were last eason, but if the idea is to improve, then we will hopefully be active in the market over this next week."
Addressing the future of O'Riley, Rodgers added: "In terms of all the speculation and gossip over the last week or so, I'm preparing for a five-a-side game at the weekend. There's been so many players linked with going away, but Matt is no different. There is nothing concrete. There is clearly interest in him, and a number of other players, but at this moment in time we are focused on preparing for St Mirren until I get told otherwise."
The Northern Irishman also confirmed that there have been no approaches for Kyogo despite the Man City links. "None at all," he stressed. "It's that time of the season now where the guys get to work, their representatives, and all the guys that create the market. So lots of speculation and rumours and there will continue to be. I do expect maybe one or two to go out to get playing and hopefully coming in the other way to help us improve."
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.