Eilish McColgan will compete for a medal in Paris this evening. Cr: Getty Images. | Getty Images

Here is when Team GB’s Eilish McColgan will run for Olympic gold in the women's 10000m final.

Team GB’s Scottish long-distance runners Eilish McColgan will aim to make it third time lucky as she competes for Olympic gold in the 10,000m final in Paris this evening.

A gold medal winner for Scotland at the Commonwealth Games just two years ago, McColgan has faced a battle to make it to the Olympic Games after knee surgery at the back end of 2023 left her unable to run for six months. However, she made it back in time to qualify for the games in the French capital and is now looking to show she is able to compete with the best at tonight’s showcase event.

"If this was in the UK, I would think I can get close to my personal best,” said McColgan “I am in that shape again. But with this being an Olympic race, it is a different ball game. A realistic goal is to be competitive against the other Europeans. I was disappointed at the European Championships because I did not finish and was sick the next day.

"I think when you have had a chronic injury that has lasted more than a year, and you are in so much pain, it is still in the back of my mind. For a lot of people, the Olympics is their end of the season. They are going to go off and party. But for me it is the complete opposite. It is the start of my season now."

Want to make sure you catch every minute of the 33-year-old race this evening? Here is everything you should know about McColgan, including how to watch her compete at the Olympics in Paris tonight.

When does Eilish McColgan run in the Olympics? How to watch

The Team GB cross country runner will take part in the Women’s 10,000m final this evening, which begins at 19:57 UK time. A gold medal event, McColgan’s race will be screened live on BBC One. You can also stream it live via Discovery+ and BBC iPlayer. She will be competing against Team GB and Scottish team mate Megan Keith, reigning champion Netherlands’ Sifan Hassan and Team USA’s Weini Kelati.

This will be the Dundonian’s third appearance at the Olympic Games, having finished 13th in the 5000m race at Rio 2016. She doubled that distance at Tokyo 2020 and finished an impressive ninth in the 10,000m final in the Japanese capital.

What medals has Eilish McColgan won and where was she born?

McColgan was born in Dundee in 1990, daughter to two athletes. A member of Dundee's Hawkhill Harriers Club, McGolgan is coached by her mother, former 10,000 metres World Champion and Olympic silver medallist - Elizabeth Nuttall - who was known more commonly during her athletics career as Liz McColgan