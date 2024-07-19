Josh Kerr will fly the flag for Scotland. | Getty Images

The full schedule for Scottish athletes at the Olympics this summer

Scottish athletes will make up 10 per cent of Team GB’s Paris-bound Olympic contingent – and from Andy Murray to Josh Kerr, there are no shortage of big names and medal hopes across the board.

The hotly-anticipated showpiece gets under way in the French capital on July 15 as Scots from 14 sports prepare to strut their stuff in front of the eyes of the watching world.

With so much going on across the course of 16 jam-packed days, here’s all you need to know about the stars in action, when they’re competing and the key names to look out for as Team GB gun for gold once again.

ATHLETICS

Josh Kerr – Men’s 1500m – Friday 2; Sunday 4; Tuesday 6 August: Kerr’s red-hot rivalry with Jakob Ingebrigtsen – who he stunned for world glory in Budapest last summer – is set to be one of the most box office battles of the Games: keep that evening of Tuesday 6 August (8:50pm) for the final free at all costs.

Laura Muir – Women’s 1500m – Tuesday 6; Thursday 8; Saturday 10 August: Another Scottish middle-distance star in with a golden shot at glory – Muir won silver in Tokyo and will be hellbent on climbing to the summit of the Paris podium.

Jake Wightman – Men’s 800m – Wednesday 7; Friday 9; Sunday 11 August: Like Kerr, launched a stirring late surge to topple Ingebrigtsen at the World Championships in Eugene 12 months previously. That was over 1500m and Wightman is now hoping for a maiden Olympic medal over a shorter distance.

Neil Gourley – Men’s 1500m – Friday 2; Sunday 4; Tuesday 6 August: Competing alongside compatriot Kerr, experienced Gourley missed the Tokyo Games because of a Covid infection but will hope to use his UK Championships title as a Paris platform.

Jemma Reekie – Women’s 800m – Friday 2; Monday 5 August: Reekie carried the Olympic torch ahead of London 2012 and after winning world indoor silver in Glasgow this year, will hope to replicate a run like that at the Stade de France.

Nick Percy – Men’s discus – Monday 5; Wednesday 7 August: Percy has competed at the Commonwealth Games, World and European Championships but clinched a first Olympic qualification by finishing second at the UK Championships.

Eilish McColgan – Women’s 10,000m – Friday 9 August: Will hope to emulate the exploits of her storied 2022 summer where she won four major medals – Commonwealth gold and silver, European silver and bronze – in the space of just 16 days.

Megan Keith – Women’s 10,000m – Friday 9 August: Will compete alongside McColgan after bagging European bronze over the distance in Rome earlier this year.

Nicole Yeargin – Women’s 4x400m relay – Friday 9; Saturday 10 August: Avid artist Yeargin will hope to show the sort of form that saw her help Britain to back-to-back bronzes at the 2022 and 2023 World Championships.

SWIMMING

Duncan Scott – Men’s 200m freestyle; 200m medley – Sunday 28/Monday 29 July: Thursday 1/Friday 2 August: Scott’s four medals in Tokyo meant he won more than any other British athlete at a single Games - simultaneously becoming Britain's most decorated swimmer in Olympic history.

James Wilby – Men’s 100m breaststroke – Saturday 27/Sunday 28 July: Wilby will be up against Adam Peaty and bid to spring a shock against the formidable triple Olympic champion.

Keanna MacInnes – Women’s 100m; 200m butterfly – Saturday 27/Sunday 28 July: Wednesday 31 July/Thursday 1 August: Stunned world champion Laura Stephens to book her place on the train to Paris and will hope to pull of similar heroics at La Defence Arena.

Katie Shanahan – Women’s 400m medley; 200m backstroke- Monday 29 July: Thursday 1/Friday 2 August: One of the rising stars of British swimming, the European silver medallist will now finally realise her Olympic dream.

Kathleen Dawson – Women’s 100m backstroke – Monday 29/Tuesday 30 July: Battled back from a ruptured ACL to grab relay glory in Tokyo – and will hope to show similar resilience after suffering further injury woes pre-Paris.

Lucy Hope – Women’s 4x100m freestyle relay – Sunday 27 July: A relay specialist who will return to the Olympic fray after representing Team GB in Tokyo.

DIVING

Grace Reid – Women’s 3m springboard – Wednesday 7; Friday 9 August: Reid nearly quit the sport after a tough Tokyo experience – she’s now back ‘in love’ with it again as she joins Tom Daley in the team.

CYCLING

Jack Carlin – Men’s sprint/team sprint/keirin – Tuesday 6-Sunday 11 August: A serial silver and bronze medallist, Carlin will be gunning for a long-awaited maiden major gold as he competes in several events at the Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines Velodrome.

Charlie Aldridge – Men’s mountain biking – Monday 29 July: Aldridge will compete alongside teammate and reigning Olympic champion Tom Pidcock after his first full year as a senior athlete.

Neah Evans – Women’s team pursuit/madison/omnium – Tuesday 6-Sunday 11 August: Like Carlin, will compete in several events throughout the second week of the Games – but will be without Scottish compatriot and injury-hit Katie Archibald following their team pursuit silver in Tokyo.

TENNIS

Andy Murray – Men’s singles/doubles – Saturday 27 July-Sunday 4 August: One of Britain’s greatest ever sportsmen needs no introduction. The two-time Wimbledon and double Olympic champion is in action at Roland-Garros bidding to bow out in style after a storied career.

BADMINTON

Kirsty Gilmour – Women’s singles – Saturday 27 July-Monday 5 August: The five-time European and double Commonwealth medallist will return for her third Games in Paris.

Sean Vendy – Men’s doubles – Saturday 27 July-Sunday 4 August: Born in Orkney, Vendy will bid to use his landmark Swiss Open triumph as a Paris platform alongside partner Ben Lane.

TRIATHLON

Beth Potter – Women’s triathlon – Wednesday 31 July: Potter did not even own a bike seven years ago – now she’s a world triathlon champion and bidding to translate that triumph onto the Olympic stage.

EQUESTRIAN

Scott Brash – Team/individual jumping – Thursday 1-Tuesday 6 August: Brash was part of the team that won team jumping gold at London 2012 and accompanied by horse Hello Jefferson, will gun for more glory in Paris.

ROWING

Rowan McKellar – Women’s eight – Monday 29 July-Saturday 3 August: McKellar became a world and European champion as part of the women’s four in 2022 but will help make up the eight in Paris as British rowing bid to bounce back from a turbulent Tokyo.

Sholto Carnegie – Women’s eight – Monday 29 July-Saturday 3 August: Hailing as Scottish through his Edinburgh grandfather, Carnegie will also be appearing at his second Games after missing out on a medal in Tokyo.

SAILING

Fynn Sterritt – 49er – Sunday 28 July-Thursday 1 August: Competing alongside James Peters in the 49er event, the man from the Highlands will hope to hit the ground running in Marseille after qualifying Britain an Olympic quota spot at the 2023 World Championships.

Anna Burnet – Mixed Nacra 17 – Saturday 3-Wednesday 7 August: Burnet won Mixed Nacra 17 silver alongside long-term partner John Gimson in Tokyo and will hope to climb one step higher on the podium in Paris.

HOCKEY

Sarah Robertson, Amy Costello, Charlotte Watson – Women’s – Sunday 28 July-Friday 9 August: The Scottish trio will all attempt to be part of a team that follows in the historic footsteps of Britain’s Rio golden girls and navigates their way to the final on the closing weekend.

Lee Morton – Men’s – Saturday 27 July-Thursday 8 August: Inspired by sporting hero Thierry Henry, Morton will hope to rack up a similarly prolific return at his maiden Olympic Games.

SHOOTING

Seonaid McIntosh – Mixed rifle team; 10m air rifle; 50 rifle three position – Saturday 27 July; Sunday 28-Monday 29 July; Thursday 1-Friday 2 August: McIntosh has been one of Britain’s most consistent performers on the international stage and hopes to earn a maiden Olympic medal after overcoming an identity crisis to make the Games.

TAEKWONDO

Rebecca McGowan – Women’s +67kg – Saturday 10 August: The understudy to three-time world champion Bianca Cook in Tokyo, the Scot is relishing the prospect of taking centre stage in Paris.

RUGBY SEVENS

Lisa Thomson – Women’s – Sunday 28-Tuesday 30: Antoine Dupont will be the player who grabs the rugby sevens headlines – but keep an eye out for Scottish star Thomson, who will be no stranger to her surroundings having spent a season at French top-flight team Lille Metropole in 2018.