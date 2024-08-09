Megan Keith: Who is Megan Keith, when is she running for Great Britain in the Olympics, Paris 2024 schedule
Team GB’s Megan Keith will compete for her first Olympic gold at the Paris Games later today as she takes part in the 10,000m final for the very first time.
The young Scot has enjoyed a rapid rise in the sport and, despite only running her first track 10,000m earlier this year, has become one of Team GB’s medal hopefuls after an astonishing year saw her rise to the top level of British distance running.
“Generally, I’m pretty good at keeping a level head,” she told the P&J. “The Olympics is obviously a whole new level, so hopefully I can maintain that focus. I don’t think too much about the other athletes and try to concentrate on myself. There is obviously generally a divide in performance levels, for example between the East Africans and the rest of the world, but I will just do what I can.”
She will compete against Scottish running legend Eilish McColgan this evening, with the pair both aiming to add to Team GB’s medal haul, which currently stands at 51 (13 gold, 17 silver and 21 bronze).
New to the Olympics and want to know everything there is to know about the Scottish gold medal hopeful? Here is everything you should know about Keith, including how to watch her compete at the Olympics in Paris.
When does Megan Keith run today in the Olympics?
The 33-year-old cross country runner will take part in the Women’s 10,000m final at 19:57 UK time. The gold medal event will screened live on BBC One. You can also stream the competition live via Discovery+ and BBC iPlayer. She will be competing against the likes of Team USA’s Weini Kelati, Netherlands’ Sifan Hassan, Uganda’s Annet Chemengich Chelangat and Team GB teammate McColgan.
Ethiopian-born Dutchwoman Hassan is the reigning champion after winning gold at the Tokyo Olympics in a time of 29 minutes 55.32 seconds, ahead of Ethiopian runner Bahraini Kalkidan Gezahegne, who took silver in 29:56:18. Bronze went to Ethiopian Letesen Gidey in 30:01:72.
Who is Megan Keith, what medals has she won and where was she born?
Keith is a 22-year-old Scottish middle track and field athlete and cross country runner that was born in Inverness in 2002. She is making her Olympic debut at Paris 2024. She currently shares a flat with fellow GB athlete Alyson Bell and triathlete Isla Britton at university.
The Inverness Harrier star trained for Paris in the Scottish Highlands and has already won many gold medals during her youth career. She won gold in the under-23 team and individual race at European Cross Country Championships in Brussels last year. She had previously won gold at the same Championships in 2021, when she took the top award in the under-20 race at Dublin 2021. She also won gold in the 5000m at the European U23 Championships last year in Espoo. She most recently won bronze at the European Championships in Rome earlier this year.
