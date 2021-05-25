Crowds turned out to see the 30-year-old arrive home after flying back triumphant from Las Vegas overnight.

Taylor made boxing history in the early hours of Sunday morning by becoming the undisputed super-lightweight champion of the world.

He floored Jose Ramirez twice at the Virgin Hotels resort in Las Vegas become only the fifth man and the first Briton to claim the WBO, WBA, IBF and WBC titles simultaneously since the four-belt era officially began in 2004.

Taylor arrived in Edinburgh on Tuesday afternoon – flying up from London in a private jet, “champagne sippin” – and was greeted by crowds of cheering residents.

Videos show Taylor triumphantly arriving in Prestonpans lapping up the love as he hung out of the car window cheering and taking pictures alongside his fans.

Since his victory, Taylor has said that he wants his next fight to be Scotland’s Capital, at either Easter Road or Edinburgh Castle.

He hasn’t fought in his home city since defeating Mexico’s Miguel Vázquez at the Royal Highland Centre at Ingliston in 2017.

Josh Taylor arrives in his hometown of Prestonpans in East Lothian, and is greeted by fans after becoming four-belt undisputed champion.

