Josh Taylor: Now it’s time to fight at Edinburgh Castle or Easter Road

Josh Taylor and Jose Ramirez exchange words during their world unification title fight in Las Vegas. Taylor won by unanimous decision. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

The Prestonpans puncher made boxing history in Las Vegas in the early hours of the morning by becoming the undisputed super-lightweight champion of the world.

Taylor floored Jose Ramirez twice at the Virgin Hotels resort to score a unanimous points victory and become only the fifth man and the first Briton to claim the WBO, WBA, IBF and WBC titles simultaneously since the four-belt era officially began in 2004.

Taylor could now be set to fight Chorley’s Jack Catterall, who had been the mandatory challenger for the WBO belt that Ramirez put on the line, but he is eager to create more history.

He is considering moving up the weight divisions to take on Terence Crawford.

Taylor has not fought in Edinburgh since defeating Mexico’s Miguel Vázquez at the Royal Highland Centre at Ingliston in 2017 and would love to stage a big contest in the capital.

He has long nurtured an ambition to fight at Edinburgh Castle but the lifelong Hibs fans would also fancy Easter Road as a venue.

“We will see what comes my way, I am not going to be short of options,” the 30-year-old said. “Every fight is going to be huge. I will just ride the wave.

“I would like to go up to 147 and chase some big fights like Terence Crawford. I am not going to call him out, he is a great fighter, but two undisputed champions going at it would be awesome.

“There’s big fights at 140. I am not afraid to fight anybody. We might have to fight Catterall first as well, he agreed to step aside to let this fight happen.

“I’ve not boxed in my home city for a few years so I would love to take a big fight back to Scotland. Now is the time to get that fight at Edinburgh Castle or Easter Road.”