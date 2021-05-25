Josh Taylor’s world title belts are lost in transit as he makes triumphant return home

Josh Taylor and his team sip champagne in a private jet on the final leg of their journey home to Scotland. Picture: Top Rank

The Scottish boxer defeated Jose Ramirez in Las Vegas at the weekend to be crowned the undisputed king of the super-lightweight division.

He jetted back to Scotland on Tuesday and was given a rapturous reception in his hometown in East Lothian.

However, his belts were stranded in Texas.

Josh Taylor celebrates with his belts after defeating Jose Ramirez. The Scot returned home but the belts didn't.

Taylor, 30, flew home from Vegas via Dallas and then on to Heathrow. Unfortunately, the world championship straps never made it onto the connecting flight.

Asked where the belts were, Taylor replied: “I don’t know – you better ask United Airlines!

Speaking to Sky Sports, he added: “They’re somewhere in Dallas still – they’ve lost my bloody belts! We’re waiting on them coming but nothing’s going to take the smile off my face.”

He is expected to be reunited with the prized mementos later in the week.

Taylor’s victory over Ramirez made him the first Briton to claim the WBO, WBA, IBF and WBC titles simultaneously since the four-belt era officially began in 2004.

The Prestonpans fighter held the WBA and IBF titles going into the fight against Ramirez and added the American’s WBO and WBC belts. Taylor also holds the coveted Ring Magazine belt.