Josh Taylor celebrates while holding his belts after defeating Jose Ramirez by unanimous decision

The 30-year-old deservedly came out on top after a ferocious battle with Mexican-American Jose Ramirez in Las Vegas to take all four belts by a unanimous decision.

The Prestonpans fighter, who registered his 18th consecutive victory, follows in the footsteps of the great Ken Buchanan as only the second Scot to dominate a division.

Despite a strong opening from the previously undefeated Ramirez at the Virgin Hotels resort, Taylor’s supremacy quickly took over and two big left handers had Ramirez on the canvas in both the sixth and seventh rounds – the first time the 28-year-old had been knocked down since 2016.

Josh Taylor walks away after knocking down Jose Ramirez

Ramirez was hurt, and tried to respond, but Taylor is cut from a different cloth and one of the finest boxers of his generation.