Josh Taylor defeats Jose Ramirez to make boxing history and become super-lightweight champion of the world

Josh Taylor has made British boxing history in becoming the new undisputed super lightweight champion of the world

By Neil McGlade
Sunday, 23rd May 2021, 4:28 am
Updated Sunday, 23rd May 2021, 5:19 am
Josh Taylor celebrates while holding his belts after defeating Jose Ramirez by unanimous decision
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

The 30-year-old deservedly came out on top after a ferocious battle with Mexican-American Jose Ramirez in Las Vegas to take all four belts by a unanimous decision.

The Prestonpans fighter, who registered his 18th consecutive victory, follows in the footsteps of the great Ken Buchanan as only the second Scot to dominate a division.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Despite a strong opening from the previously undefeated Ramirez at the Virgin Hotels resort, Taylor’s supremacy quickly took over and two big left handers had Ramirez on the canvas in both the sixth and seventh rounds – the first time the 28-year-old had been knocked down since 2016.

Josh Taylor walks away after knocking down Jose Ramirez

Ramirez was hurt, and tried to respond, but Taylor is cut from a different cloth and one of the finest boxers of his generation.

Our coverage of Josh Taylor's undisputed world title fight is proudly brought to you in association with WOW Hydrate, www.wowhydrate.com

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.