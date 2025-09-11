Tom Grennan Glasgow: What to know about OVO Hydro gig - including stage times, support act, setlist and more
Tom Grennan will play the first of two Scottish shows in Glasgow this evening.
With hit songs such as Little Bit of Love and Found What I’ve Been Looking For, the English singer-songwriter will perform at the OVO Hydro tonight alongside support acts Tom Walker and Allie Sherlock.
In support of his fourth album Everywhere I Went Led Me To Where I Didn’t Want to Be, here is everything you need to know about Tom Grennan in Glasgow, including stage times, setlist and more.
When is Tom Grennan playing Glasgow?
Tom Grennan will play the OVO Hydro in Glasgow tonight, Thursday, September 11.
Who is Tom Grennan’s support act for Glasgow?
For his OVO Hydro show Tom Grennan will be joined by Tom Walker and Allie Sherlock.
Scottish singer-songwriter Tom Walker is joining Grennan across all of his tour dates and is best known for tracks including Leave a Light On and Just You and I.
Also opening for Tom Grennan’s Glasgow show is Irish singer, guitarist and YouTube personality Allie Sherlock. Having first found fame posting covers on social media, she released her debut album in 2023.
Tom Grennan stage times
Doors open at 6.30pm, with the OVO Hydro indicating that the show will begin at 7.15pm and end around 11pm.
Here are the rough stage times for Tom Grennan’s Glasgow show:
- Doors open: 6.30pm
- Allie Sherlock: 7.15pm
- Tom Walker: 8pm
- Tom Grennan: 9.15
- Show ends: 11pm
All of these event timings are subject to change.
Tom Grennan setlist: What songs is he likely to play in Glasgow?
Tom Grennan appears to be sticking to a broadly similar setlist across each night of his tour.
While the order may vary slightly, you can expect to hear the following songs during his Glasgow show:
- Full Attention
- Higher
- All These Nights
- Cool With That
- Found What I've Been Looking For
- Celebrate
- Boys Don't Cry
- Don't Break the Heart
- Crown Your Love
- I Won’t Miss A Thing
- Certified
- Royal Highness
- Somewhere Only We Go
- Let's Go Home Together (Ella Henderson cover)
- Diamond
- How Does It Feel
- All Goes Wrong (Chase & Status cover)
- Lionheart (Joel Corry cover)
- By Your Side (Calvin Harris cover)
- Remind Me
- Little Bit of Love
Are there still tickets for Tom Grennan’s Glasgow show?
If you have decided that you fancy seeing Tom Grennan’s OVO Hydro show at the last minute, then you are in luck as there are still tickets on sale.
All remaining tickets will be available via Ticketmaster, with prices ranging from £34.50 to £77.
Are there any age restrictions?
Only over-14s will be allowed in the standing area for Tom Grennan, with any under-16s to be supervised by an adult over the age of 18.
As for seating, children must be 8 or older to attend, with the same rules applying to under 16s.
