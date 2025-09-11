Best known for songs such as Found What I've Been Looking For, English singer-songwriter Tom Grennan will play one of two Scottish shows at the OVO Hydro on Thursday, September 11. | Getty Images

Tom Grennan will play the OVO Hydro tonight - here's what to know about his setlist, support act, stage times and more - including if there are still tickets.

Tom Grennan will play the first of two Scottish shows in Glasgow this evening.

With hit songs such as Little Bit of Love and Found What I’ve Been Looking For, the English singer-songwriter will perform at the OVO Hydro tonight alongside support acts Tom Walker and Allie Sherlock.

In support of his fourth album Everywhere I Went Led Me To Where I Didn’t Want to Be, here is everything you need to know about Tom Grennan in Glasgow, including stage times, setlist and more.

When is Tom Grennan playing Glasgow?

Tom Grennan will play the OVO Hydro in Glasgow tonight, Thursday, September 11.

Who is Tom Grennan’s support act for Glasgow?

For his OVO Hydro show Tom Grennan will be joined by Tom Walker and Allie Sherlock.

Scottish singer-songwriter Tom Walker is joining Grennan across all of his tour dates and is best known for tracks including Leave a Light On and Just You and I.

Scottish singer songwriter Tom Walker. | PA

Also opening for Tom Grennan’s Glasgow show is Irish singer, guitarist and YouTube personality Allie Sherlock. Having first found fame posting covers on social media, she released her debut album in 2023.

Tom Grennan stage times

Doors open at 6.30pm, with the OVO Hydro indicating that the show will begin at 7.15pm and end around 11pm.

Here are the rough stage times for Tom Grennan’s Glasgow show:

Doors open : 6.30pm

: 6.30pm Allie Sherlock : 7.15pm

: 7.15pm Tom Walker : 8pm

: 8pm Tom Grennan : 9.15

: 9.15 Show ends: 11pm

All of these event timings are subject to change.

Tom Grennan setlist: What songs is he likely to play in Glasgow?

Tom Grennan appears to be sticking to a broadly similar setlist across each night of his tour.

While the order may vary slightly, you can expect to hear the following songs during his Glasgow show:

Full Attention Higher All These Nights Cool With That Found What I've Been Looking For Celebrate Boys Don't Cry Don't Break the Heart Crown Your Love I Won’t Miss A Thing Certified Royal Highness Somewhere Only We Go Let's Go Home Together (Ella Henderson cover) Diamond How Does It Feel All Goes Wrong (Chase & Status cover) Lionheart (Joel Corry cover) By Your Side (Calvin Harris cover) Remind Me Little Bit of Love

Are there still tickets for Tom Grennan’s Glasgow show?

If you have decided that you fancy seeing Tom Grennan’s OVO Hydro show at the last minute, then you are in luck as there are still tickets on sale.

All remaining tickets will be available via Ticketmaster, with prices ranging from £34.50 to £77.

Are there any age restrictions?

Only over-14s will be allowed in the standing area for Tom Grennan, with any under-16s to be supervised by an adult over the age of 18.