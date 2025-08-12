Police say enquiries are ongoing.

An investigation has been launched after a man exposed himself on a Glasgow street during Spider-Man filming.

Police confirmed enquiries are ongoing after a man exposed himself in the Bothwell Street area on the afternoon of August 5.

The street is currently closed to traffic for the filming of Spider Man: Brand New Day - starring Tom Holland as the superhero.

The incident happened while film crews were working to capture scenes for the new film.

Hundreds have gathered every day to watch the filming unfold. Police now say enquiries are ongoing.

Hundreds gather to watch the filming of Spider Man: Brand New Day in Glasgow. | PA

Production company Bad Pony Media UK Productions on social media shared concerns raised by the public who were watching the filming.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers are investigating reports of a man exposing himself in the Bothwell Street area of Glasgow on the afternoon of Tuesday, August 5.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

Filming kicked off on July 31 and was initially due to finish on August 15.