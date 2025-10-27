After supporting Lewis Capaldi on tour, Skye Newman will headline a gig at the O2 Academy in Glasgow while on tour in 2026. | Contributed

After supporting Lewis Capaldi, Skye Newman is heading on her own headline tour with a show planned for Glasgow’s O2 Academy.

Skye Newman has announced her biggest show in Glasgow to date as part of her 2026 UK tour.

With just four dates lined up as part of her The Woman I Am tour, the English singer-songwriter shared that she will play Glasgow’s O2 Academy next April.

Best known for her breakout singles Family Matters and Hairdresser, Newman recently released her debut album SE9 Part 1. It follows Newman performing in Scotland for the first time ever earlier this year, while supporting Lewis Capaldi on tour during his shows in both Glasgow and Aberdeen.

If you’re hoping to get tickets for Skye Newman in Glasgow, here’s what you need to know.

Skye Newman tour: When will singer play Glasgow?

Skye Newman will perform at the O2 Academy Glasgow on Friday, April 17 next year, with stops planned for cities including Birmingham, London and Manchester.

She will also embark on a string of European dates, including Dublin, Paris, Amsterdam and Cologne.

Here are all of Skye Newman’s UK tour dates:

Sunday, April 12 2026 - O2 Academy, Birmingham

Tuesday, April 14 2026 - O2 Forum Kentish Town, London

Friday, April 17 2026 - O2 Academy, Glasgow

Saturday, April 18 2026 - Manchester Academy

When do Skye Newman tickets go on sale?

General sale for Skye Newman tickets will begin at 10am on Friday, October 31. They can be purchased via sites including Ticketmaster and Gigs in Scotland.

Skye Newman presale

There are two presales for Skye Newman’s tour, both of which will begin at 10am on Wednesday, October 29.

The first is artist presale, which can be accessed by signing up here for you preferred Skye Newman tour date.

Then there is O2 Priority presale, which is only available to O2 or Virgin Media customers who have registered for the O2 Priority rewards scheme. O2 Priority presale will only be available for all of Skye Newman’s shows except Manchester.

How much are Skye Newman tickets?

Ticket prices for Skye Newman’s UK tour will start at around £28.25.

That’s according to the listing for her show at Manchester Academy, with prices set to vary from venue to venue based on fees, ticket type and more.