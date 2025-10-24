Paisley Town Hall | Contributed

The future seems bright for Paisley.

Paisley has been named Scotland’s Town of the Year in recognition of its ambitious regeneration and community-led transformation.

The award, organised by Scotland’s Towns Partnership, spotlights towns across the country who are leading the way in building creative, inclusive and sustainable communities.

This year saw Paisley shortlisted alongside Blairgowrie & Rattray and Newton Stewart to succeed last year’s winner, Oban.

Judges awarded Renfrewshire town the title after being impressed by the critical point reached in the town’s “resurgence” following unprecedented investment in its future.

Kimberley Guthrie, Chief Officer of awards organisers Scotland’s Towns Partnership (STP), said: “Incredibly special things are happening in Paisley.

“The town is on a remarkable journey of reinvention and rejuvenation which has evolved over the past decade, kickstarted by major cultural regeneration. There’s real energy thanks to the creativity, innovation and collaboration which has unlocked investment and renewed confidence.

“This is a place where new businesses want to be - where people want to live and visit. It has a unique story and character. It has a fascinating past. But it is also forging a new future. While so much has been achieved, the most exciting thing about Paisley is that there is so much more to come. I’m delighted that it’s our Town of the Year. What’s happening here can inspire so many others.”

Recent regeneration projects include the £22million transformation of Paisley Town Hall, a £7million redevelopment of Paisley Learning and Cultural Hub on the High Street, and a £3million refurbishment of Paisley Arts Centre.

Next year, Paisley Museum – Scotland’s largest cultural heritage project – will reopen as a world-class visitor destination and the new £85.5 million state-of-the-art Paisley Grammar School Community Campus will open its doors to pupils and staff.

In addition, a multi-phase regeneration masterplan is underway in Paisley’s West End to delivering new social and private housing and improved public spaces, while Ferguslie Park regeneration continues through the community-led ‘Making of Ferguslie’ plan.

Councillor Lisa-Marie Hughes, Renfrewshire Council’s spokesperson for culture and chair of leisure and cultural charity OneRen, said: “Paisley is a town that’s taking its radical past into the future - a vibrant, historic place that is one of the best to live, work and visit.

“This award is really exciting. For us as a council, it’s recognition of the extensive work we’ve been delivering for almost a decade, as we put culture at the heart of our regeneration.

“What has been incredibly important is the people that have come with us on the journey. We've worked closely with communities, residents and businesses and they've put their faith in the work we've done to revitalise the town.

"It's an incredible place, one we should all be proud to be part of. This award is for all the Paisley Buddies who can be proud to say Paisley is Scotland's Town of the Year."