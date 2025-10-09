Paisley crime: Man and woman charged after cocaine worth estimated £250k recovered at Paisley property
A man and woman have been charged after cocaine with an estimated value of £250,000 was recovered in Paisley.
Police officers executed a warrant at a property on Caledonia Street at around 4.35pm on Wednesday.
Cocaine with an estimated street value of £250,000 was seized.
A man, 28, and a woman, 25, have now been arrested and charged in connection with drugs offences.
Officers have said they will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal and are expected to appear in court at a later date.
Make sure you keep up to date with breaking news from across Scotland by signing up to our free newsletter here.
Detective superintendent Steven Elliot said: “We remain focused on protecting our communities by removing drugs from our streets, as they bring misery to local people.
“This seizure underlines our commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country's Serious Organised Crime Strategy.
“Information from the public is vital and we urge anyone with concerns around drugs in their area to contact Police Scotland on 101.
“Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”