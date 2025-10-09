Paisley crime: Man and woman charged after cocaine worth estimated £250k recovered at Paisley property

Ena Saracevic
By Ena Saracevic

Live Reporter

Published 9th Oct 2025, 13:08 BST
Officers executed the warrant on Wednesday.

A man and woman have been charged after cocaine with an estimated value of £250,000 was recovered in Paisley.

Police officers executed a warrant at a property on Caledonia Street at around 4.35pm on Wednesday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Cocaine with an estimated street value of £250,000 was seized.

A man, 28, and a woman, 25, have now been arrested and charged in connection with drugs offences.

Officers have said they will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal and are expected to appear in court at a later date.

Officers executed a warrant on Caledonia Street.placeholder image
Officers executed a warrant on Caledonia Street. | Google

Make sure you keep up to date with breaking news from across Scotland by signing up to our free newsletter here.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Detective superintendent Steven Elliot said: “We remain focused on protecting our communities by removing drugs from our streets, as they bring misery to local people.

“This seizure underlines our commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country's Serious Organised Crime Strategy.

“Information from the public is vital and we urge anyone with concerns around drugs in their area to contact Police Scotland on 101.

“Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Related topics:Police ScotlandPropertyDrugs
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice