Round-the-world-sailing family unveil big plans after buying Scottish west coast marina
A marina on Scotland’s west coast has been bought by a family that previously sailed around the world.
Craobh Marina, located between Lochgilphead and Oban, has been acquired by Brian and Shelia Norton and their three adult children. With the support of a multi-million-pound funding package from HSBC UK, the family plan to expand the marina’s capacity.
The new owners are also looking to make significant improvements to the pontoons, boatyard areas and amenities, as well as reopening a long-vacant pub.
The family’s passion for ocean adventures runs deep. After selling their previous business in 2009, Brian and Sheila spent two years sailing around the world with their children, Charlie, Freddie and Annie.
Annie Norton, co-owner at Craobh Marina, said: “For our family, sailing has always been a way of life, and having completed a circumnavigation between 2009-2011 we came to settle in the west coast of Scotland, after experiencing some of the best sailing in the world here.
“When the opportunity to take over Craobh arose, we knew there could never be a more perfect business venture for us to undertake than this - allowing us to combine our passion for sailing with our entrepreneurial spirit. For us, this marina is more than a business - it is about building community, and providing a gateway to adventure for those who share our love of the sea.”
Allan McGraw, relationship manager at HSBC UK, added: “It’s not every day we support a venture where the whole family is at the helm, so it’s been a real privilege to work with the Nortons on the acquisition of Craobh Marina. Their passion for sailing and commitment to the community are evident in their plans, and this funding will help bring their ambitious vision to life.”
The marina includes 225 berths of varying size up to 22 meters, designed to accommodate 60 to 70-foot yachts. Plans are in place to expand the marina’s capacity to meet rising demand as the west coast develops into an internationally-recognised sailing destination.
