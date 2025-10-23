If you’re in need of a change of scenery or wondering where the best city spots, towns and villages are right now for you and your family, look no further.
Muddy Stilettos, a leading luxury lifestyle magazine, has done the heavy lifting and compiled a comprehensive list of the top UK neighbourhoods to live in next year, with intel on with the best schools, shopping and pubs to make note of in each.
The guide features eight charming Scottish locations, which offer everything from buzzing town high streets packed with culture to neighbourhoods nestled in Scotland’s breath-taking scenery.
Scroll through our gallery to discover where you should be looking to move in 2026.
1. Stockbridge
A regular in lists like this one, Edinburgh’s affluent Stockbridge suburb is a desirable combination of both city and village living. Residents are spoilt for choice when it comes to eating and drinking, with several Michelin stars on their doorstep including Skua and Avery. Shopping is Stockbridge is excellent, with its range of independent businesses and charity shops, and it's all just a 15 minute walk away from the city's Princes Street. According to Rightmove, house prices in Stockbridge have an overall average of £462,568 over the last year | Adobe Stock
2. Melrose
Melrose is a lovely town set on the banks of the River Tweed in the Scottish Borders. It's surrounded by tranquil countryside, but the town is bustling with plenty of restaurants, independent shops, festivals and events happening all year round. Muddy's guide described its food scene as "punching above its weight". Dating back to 1136, Melrose Abbey is a hugely impressive attraction and well worth a visit. And if you find yourself yearning for a slice of city life, Edinburgh is less than an hour away by train. According to Rightmove, house prices in Melrose have an overall average of £285,614 over the last year | Universal Images Group via Getty
3. Isle of Arran
Muddy's guide highlights Arran for its "thriving creative scene" and "laid-back island vibe". With its extraordinary coastal beaty, Arran is an excellent place to live for families who love the outdoors, or remote workers who fancy an escape from the hustle and bustle of the city. Earlier this year, the island's unique geology was recognised as a UNESCO Geopark. Family-friendly attractions include Brodick Castle, the Arran Heritage Museums, the King’s Cave and alpaca trekking. And if you find yourself in need of that city buzz, Glasgow is just a few hours drive away. According to Rightmove, house prices on the Isle Of Arran have an overall average of £278,037 over the last year | Tim Graham/ Getty
4. St Andrews
No stranger to praise, the coastal town of St Andrews in Fife is of course famous for its golf, and for its world-class ancient university where Prince William met Kate. But it's a great place to live too, described by Muddy as a "coastal town that punches well above its weight". While international golfers and students give the bustling town a liveliness for many months of the year, there's fantastic places to eat, drink, shop and explore all year round. It has a great selection of high street shops including Fat Face, White Stuff and Joules, as well as some quality independent bookshops, galleries and gift shops. And it's no surprise the town is home to some pretty special seafood restaurants, often with great views. According to Rightmove, house prices in St. Andrews have an overall average of £469,966 over the last year | Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images