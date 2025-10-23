4 . St Andrews

No stranger to praise, the coastal town of St Andrews in Fife is of course famous for its golf, and for its world-class ancient university where Prince William met Kate. But it's a great place to live too, described by Muddy as a "coastal town that punches well above its weight". While international golfers and students give the bustling town a liveliness for many months of the year, there's fantastic places to eat, drink, shop and explore all year round. It has a great selection of high street shops including Fat Face, White Stuff and Joules, as well as some quality independent bookshops, galleries and gift shops. And it's no surprise the town is home to some pretty special seafood restaurants, often with great views. According to Rightmove, house prices in St. Andrews have an overall average of £469,966 over the last year | Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images