The Punk All Dayer took over Glasgow’s Bellahouston Park on Saturday (June 21), with six legendary bands taking the stage.

The Sex Pistols featuring Frank Carter took the headline slot, supported by The Rezillos, The Skids, The Buzzcocks, The Undertones and The Stranglers.

And, following a downpour before the first band took to the stage, the sun came out and the weather behaved (for a change).

Here are 30 pictures of the event, and what all six bands played:

The Rezillos setlist

Destination Venus

Flying Saucer Attack

Teenbeat

Cold Wars

Someone's Gonna Get Their Head Kicked In Tonite

Top of the Pops

(My Baby Does) Good Sculptures

The Ballroom Blitz

Motorbike Beat

I Can't Stand My Baby

The Skids setlist

Charade

Of One Skin

The Saints Are Coming

Working for the Yankee Dollar

Circus Games

Hurry On Boys

Masquerade

Into the Valley

TV Stars

Complete Control

The Buzzcocks setlist

What Do I Get?

I Don't Mind

Promises

Senses Out of Control

Sick City Sometimes

Why Can't I Touch It?

Love You More

Destination Zero

Manchester Rain

Orgasm Addict

Ever Fallen in Love (With Someone You Shouldn't've)

Harmony in My Head

The Undertones setlist

Jimmy Jimmy

Male Model

Boys Will Be Boys

The Love Parade

Thrill Me

Girls Don't Like It

Nine Times out of Ten

You've Got My Number (Why Don't You Use It!)

It's Going to Happen

Teenage Kicks

True Confessions

Here Comes the Summer

Wednesday Week

I Gotta Getta

When Saturday Comes

Family Entertainment

Jump Boys

Girls That Don't Talk

Listening In

I Know a Girl

Hypnotised

Get Over You

My Perfect Cousin

The Stranglers setlist

Toiler on the Sea

Duchess

(Get a) Grip (on Yourself)

5 Minutes

Relentless

This Song

Always the Sun

Golden Brown

Nice 'n' Sleazy

Peaches

White Stallion

Hanging Around

Tank

No More Heroes

The Sex Pistols feat. Frank Carter setlist

Holidays in the Sun

Seventeen

New York

Pretty Vacant

Bodies

Silly Thing

Liar

God Save the Queen

Satellite

No Fun

No Feelings

Problems

E.M.I.

My Way

Anarchy in the U.K.

1 . Openers Local punk legends The Rezillos kicked off proceedings. | David Hepburn Photo Sales

2 . Why does it always rain on me? Rain lashed down as The Rezillos took to the stage, but soon the sun came out. | David Hepburn Photo Sales

3 . Good hair day There were plenty of mohicans on display. | David Hepburn Photo Sales

4 . Four-legged friend A punk dog enjoys the music. | David Hepburn Photo Sales