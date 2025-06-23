The Punk All Dayer took over Glasgow’s Bellahouston Park on Saturday (June 21), with six legendary bands taking the stage.
The Sex Pistols featuring Frank Carter took the headline slot, supported by The Rezillos, The Skids, The Buzzcocks, The Undertones and The Stranglers.
And, following a downpour before the first band took to the stage, the sun came out and the weather behaved (for a change).
Here are 30 pictures of the event, and what all six bands played:
The Rezillos setlist
Destination Venus
Flying Saucer Attack
Teenbeat
Cold Wars
Someone's Gonna Get Their Head Kicked In Tonite
Top of the Pops
(My Baby Does) Good Sculptures
The Ballroom Blitz
Motorbike Beat
I Can't Stand My Baby
The Skids setlist
Charade
Of One Skin
The Saints Are Coming
Working for the Yankee Dollar
Circus Games
Hurry On Boys
Masquerade
Into the Valley
TV Stars
Complete Control
The Buzzcocks setlist
What Do I Get?
I Don't Mind
Promises
Senses Out of Control
Sick City Sometimes
Why Can't I Touch It?
Love You More
Destination Zero
Manchester Rain
Orgasm Addict
Ever Fallen in Love (With Someone You Shouldn't've)
Harmony in My Head
The Undertones setlist
Jimmy Jimmy
Male Model
Boys Will Be Boys
The Love Parade
Thrill Me
Girls Don't Like It
Nine Times out of Ten
You've Got My Number (Why Don't You Use It!)
It's Going to Happen
Teenage Kicks
True Confessions
Here Comes the Summer
Wednesday Week
I Gotta Getta
When Saturday Comes
Family Entertainment
Jump Boys
Girls That Don't Talk
Listening In
I Know a Girl
Hypnotised
Get Over You
My Perfect Cousin
The Stranglers setlist
Toiler on the Sea
Duchess
(Get a) Grip (on Yourself)
5 Minutes
Relentless
This Song
Always the Sun
Golden Brown
Nice 'n' Sleazy
Peaches
White Stallion
Hanging Around
Tank
No More Heroes
The Sex Pistols feat. Frank Carter setlist
Holidays in the Sun
Seventeen
New York
Pretty Vacant
Bodies
Silly Thing
Liar
God Save the Queen
Satellite
No Fun
No Feelings
Problems
E.M.I.
My Way
Anarchy in the U.K.