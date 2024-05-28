Kelvingrove Park, in Glasgow’s West End, is probably the city’s most popular park - but that means that it gets busy quickly the moment the weather turns warm.
If you want to avoid the crowds there are no lack of choices in the Dear Green Place, with more than 90 parks of various shapes and sizes scattered across the city.
We’ve taken a look at online reviews at Tripadvisor to see which parks - other than Kelvingrove - are rated most highly with locals and visitors.
1. Pollok Country Park
Travel to the Southside for Glasgow's biggest green space - over 360 acres in all - in Pollok Country Park. There's woodland, grassland, formal gardens, the River Cart to picnic next to, the historic 18th century Pollok House and the recently-refurbished Burrell Collection museum. It's also popular with tourists for its herd of Highland cattle.
2. Glasgow Green
Located on the banks of the Clyde to the east of the city centre, Glasgow Green is an enormous flat green space with numerous paths perfefct for strolling, running or cycling. Also home to Glasgow's rowing club and the city's Winter Gardens, you can walk to the Green on the Clyde Walkway from the West End.
3. Victoria Park
Colourful flower beds, a pond with islands, plenty of benches, and lots of grassy space - Victoria Park is frequently cited as Glasgow's prettiest park. Uniquely, it also contains Fossil Grove - a group of fossilised trees found there when roadworks were taking place. They've been preserved and are open every month or two for visitors to see. If that's not enough, there's also a playpark, a model yachting course, bowling greens, tennis courts, basketball courts and a putting green.
4. Bellahouston Park
Another South Side favourite, Bellahouston Park covers 180 acres of Glasgow and dates back to the late 19th century. Aside from the usual park facilities it's home to Bellahouston Sports Centre, the Glasgwo Ski Centre, the Palace of Art Sports for Excellence Centre, a bowling club, hockey pitches, cycling facilities, an adventure playground, and an orienteering course. The park also houses a walled flower garden and the House for an Art Lover, designed by Charles Rennie Mackintosh. Nearby stands 'Elephant For Glasgow' an 11 tonne sculpture by artist Kenny Hunter.