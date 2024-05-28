3 . Victoria Park

Colourful flower beds, a pond with islands, plenty of benches, and lots of grassy space - Victoria Park is frequently cited as Glasgow's prettiest park. Uniquely, it also contains Fossil Grove - a group of fossilised trees found there when roadworks were taking place. They've been preserved and are open every month or two for visitors to see. If that's not enough, there's also a playpark, a model yachting course, bowling greens, tennis courts, basketball courts and a putting green.