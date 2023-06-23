As Arctic Monkeys headline Glastonbury this year we're looking back at how they - and 9 other festival big-hitters - once played an attic in Scotland's biggest city.
1. Arctic Monkeys
Before Sheffield's Arctic Monkeys headlined Glastonbury or sold out Bellahouston Park they played to a sold out King Tut's in 2005. They hadn't even released an album but swapping tracks on the internet meant that the crowd already knew almost every lyric.
2. Oasis
The story of Oasis being 'discovered' at King Tut's is the stuff of Glasgow legend. The unknown band bullied their way onstage in 1993 and played four songs to an audience including record label boss Alan McGee. He signed them on the spot and the rest is history.
3. The Killers
It's hard to imagine The Killers' epic rock music being played anywhere other than a stadium, but in 1994 they graced the King Tut's stage with a set of songs that would soon feature in debut album Hot Fuss - including Mr Brightside.
4. Blur
At the start of their career Britpop stars Blur played two gigs at King Tut's in the space of a year. Their 1990 gig only attracted around 40 people, but 12 months later word had spread and they sold out the venue.