Some of the festival headliners who have played Glasgow's King Tut's over the years.Some of the festival headliners who have played Glasgow's King Tut's over the years.
King Tut's Wah Wah Hut: Here are 10 huge festival headliners who have played the tiny Glasgow venue

They can now sell out stadiums, but some Glasgow gig-goers had a far more intimate concert experiences with these household names.

By David Hepburn
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 15:52 BST

It may only have a capacity of 300, but Glasgow's King Tut's Wah Wah hut punches well above its weight when it comes to the names that have played their stage.

As Arctic Monkeys headline Glastonbury this year we're looking back at how they - and 9 other festival big-hitters - once played an attic in Scotland's biggest city.

Before Sheffield's Arctic Monkeys headlined Glastonbury or sold out Bellahouston Park they played to a sold out King Tut's in 2005. They hadn't even released an album but swapping tracks on the internet meant that the crowd already knew almost every lyric.

1. Arctic Monkeys

The story of Oasis being 'discovered' at King Tut's is the stuff of Glasgow legend. The unknown band bullied their way onstage in 1993 and played four songs to an audience including record label boss Alan McGee. He signed them on the spot and the rest is history.

2. Oasis

It's hard to imagine The Killers' epic rock music being played anywhere other than a stadium, but in 1994 they graced the King Tut's stage with a set of songs that would soon feature in debut album Hot Fuss - including Mr Brightside.

3. The Killers

At the start of their career Britpop stars Blur played two gigs at King Tut's in the space of a year. Their 1990 gig only attracted around 40 people, but 12 months later word had spread and they sold out the venue.

4. Blur

