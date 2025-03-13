Seven comedians have been shortlisted for the Sir Billy Connolly Spirit of Scotland award - which will be decided by the iconic Scottish star himself.

Craig Hill, who has had sell-out shows at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, said he was “absolutely thrilled” to be shortlisted, while Paul Black said he would be “citing this nomination on every gig poster for the rest of my life”.

Also in the running for the award, which this year shortlisted seven finalists rather than the planned six, due to the standard of application, are Kim Blythe, Marjolein Robertson, Rosco McClelland, Scott Agnew and Viv Gee.

Ms Robertson described Mr Connolly as “the father of storytelling comedy”.

She said: “He broke the mould bringing his folk background and telling stories, creating images on stage. He's my greatest inspiration so to be included in this makes me feel like leaving Shetland to pursue comedy and bring my home's folktales to the stage was the right choice.”

The panel of judges included actor Alan Cumming, comedian Sanjeev Kohli and last year’s winner Susie McCabe.

Festival director Krista MacDonald said: “A massive congratulations from the team at GICF to this year’s Sir Billy Connolly Award shortlist – it’s an outstanding achievement to make it on to the seven-strong list amidst some fierce competition.

“It’s an honour for the festival to have Sir Billy Connolly involved in this way and the award recognises the very specific Glaswegian humour, warmth and resilience that the Big Yin is so beloved for.

“It’s exciting to see this year’s event get under way in so many fantastic venues already – from iconic comedy clubs like The Stand and Blackfriars to some of the more unique venues we have this year, including the famous Barrowland Ballroom.

“Over the next few weeks, Glasgow will have its world-renowned humour on full display as we welcome comics from near and far to entertain the city and showcase exactly why it’s the funniest city in the world.”

The winner, chosen by Mr Connolly, will be announced on 20 March at the city’s King’s Theatre during the festival’s comedy gala.

