The Edinburgh Festival Fringe events will celebrate Gilded Balloon’s 40th anniversary.

A line up of veteran comedians have been announced to take part in a special series of one off "in-conversation" events to mark the 40th anniversary of a major Fringe venue.

Bill Bailey, Jenny Eclair, Doon Mackichan, Fred MacAulay, Kim Blythe, Paul Black, Mhairi Black and Rosco McClelland will all take part in the events at Gilded Balloon. Interviewers including Kaye Adams and Michelle MacManus will take to the stage to grill the comedians on their careers.

The Gilded Balloon venue, run by mother and daughter team Karen and Katy Koren, was launched in 1986. The venue has evolved from a one studio theatre with seven shows a day, to its existing 18 venues in three hubs, and 197 shows.

Jenny Eclair will take part in the in-conversation events at Gilded Balloon. | Gilded Balloon

Broadcaster and journalist Ms Adams will interview Ms Eclair on her decades-long comedy career, from being the first ever woman to win the coveted Perrier Award at the Fringe in 1995, to becoming one of the most notable names in comedy and a critically acclaimed author.

The shows will take place at Gilded Balloon’s venue at the National Museum of Scotland.

BBC Radio Scotland presenter Michelle McManus will host two 40 Years of Fringe shows, including one where Glaswegian comics Alana Jackson and Rosco McClelland join forces with Ms Black to discuss making it in the UK’s comedy industry.

She will also host a conversation between Ms Blythe, Mr MacAulay and Mr Black as the trio of Scottish comics discuss the different ways they got into the comedy industry - from MacAulay’s 30-year career to Blythe and Black’s social media rise.

Bill Bailey will be among those interviewed as part of the celebrations. | Gilded Balloon

Meanwhile, actor and comedian Kieran Hodgson will interview Two Doors Down co-star Ms Mackichan for a trip down memory lane. Ms Mackichan reflects on an Emmy and Bafta award-winning career from Smack the Pony to Plebs, Toast of London and her fan-favourite role of Cathy in Two Doors Down.

She will also reunite with Fiona Allen and Sally Phillips for four special shows, as part of Gilded Balloon’s 40th-anniversary Fringe programme, for Smack the Pony: Back in the Saddle.

On the final day of the festival, Mr Bailey will be interviewed by former MP Ms Black. A comedian, actor and musician, Mr Bailey will reflect on his career so far, from his beloved role as Manny in Black Books, his Strictly Come Dancing win and his many appearances at the Fringe throughout the years.

Karen and Katy Koren, artistic directors of Gilded Balloon, said: “We’re thrilled to present this eclectic mix of comedy icons and rising stars for a special one-off series of ‘40 Years of Fringe’ in conversations this year.