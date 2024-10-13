How Govan is becoming the new Gorbals as it embraces a high-tech future

Following the opening of a new pedestrian bridge, Govan has been re-connected to Glasgow’s West End, helping put it on course to become a regeneration success story like the Gorbals

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Govan is on the brink of a transformation that could make it one of Glasgow's most exciting regeneration projects, but we must act now with a clear strategy and leadership – or risk repeating past mistakes.

Following deindustrialisation and remarkable levels of de-population after the Second World War, there has been a return to population growth since the 2000s, which has quietly outstripped the city average.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite its reversals, Govan accounts for one in ten jobs in Glasgow, centred around the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital and the cluster around the BAE naval shipyards. It also has developable residential land, untapped private housing potential, and a strong case for more and improved affordable housing and student accommodation.

Thriving life-sciences cluster

Govan is, moreover, set to benefit from the Glasgow River Innovation District (GRID) – a partnership between the University of Glasgow, Scottish Enterprise and the city council – which aims to boost existing collaborations with industry and encourage the formation of new ones in the economy's most dynamic sectors, with vast potential benefits for the local community.

These include investments such as the new Health Innovation Hub, which will attract industry including start-ups and scale-up from the university and beyond, to support a thriving life-sciences cluster in Govan. Project partners like Morrisons Construction and Kadans Science Partner are ensuring the development aligns to the needs of the community, and creates jobs that are accessible to local people.

This, combined with the improved access created by the new Govan-Partick pedestrian bridge, means Govan is re-connected to Glasgow’s West End. It is an opportunity to develop keenly priced, first-time buyer homes in Govan and Ibrox that can start to produce a more balanced housing mix while supporting more social and affordable housing – reintegrating Govan into the broader city and city region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new £30 million Govan-Partick Bridge over the River Clyde has brought the two communities together | John Devlin

Industrial and ancient

Govan became home to Scotland’s first community-based housing provider in the early 1970s – and its three housing associations are key players in this transformation, providing a tested model of community-anchored regeneration. This success depends on empowering these associations to shape development and enhance the affordability of the area for longstanding residents.

Govan’s rich industrial – and ancient – heritage is a cultural asset that could be further harnessed to reinforce the area’s residential identity. Regeneration efforts could spotlight Govan as a historic neighbourhood reinventing itself, much like Liverpool and Manchester have done with their waterfront districts.

Govan can show how urban renewal should be done, both for the benefit of current and future residents and as a model for elsewhere. However, in harnessing Govan’s heritage, we must avoid past regeneration mistakes such as not investing in retail and local services, insufficient genuine community collaboration or a lack of sustained intervention.

By learning from successes like the Gorbals and Sighthill, Govan could be a community-driven success story, where shipyards – historic and future – meet modern tech hubs linked to the GRID.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Local experts and community leaders told us what was needed to tap into Govan’s rich potential was strategic leadership, a ‘catalyst’ and a ‘wee spark’. They have the latter – and deserve the former.