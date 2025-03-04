Karen McRobbie, a Sabrina lookalike from Falkirk, getting ready in on of the Short n Suite package rooms at Glasgow's Yotel. | Paul Chappells

Fans seeing the popstar on March 11 can book a room for four hours at Yotel Glasgow to get ready ahead of her OVO Hydro show.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Glasgow hotel is offering Sabrina Carpenter fans the chance to book a “get ready room” for a few hours ahead of her only Short and Sweet tour date in Scotland.

Fans travelling to see the Espresso singer’s only Scottish show can now book a “Short n’ Suite” room at Yotel on Argyle Street for four hours in order to get ready in style in one of the hotel’s Premium Plus rooms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Giving fans a “taste” of the action to come during her OVO Hydro show on Tuesday, March 11, the package includes drinks upon arrival as well as VIP treatment with room service from the hotel’s sky-high bar and restaurant Vega.

Sabrina Carpenter fans could sip some espresso martinis at Yotel Glasgow ahead of her OVO Hydro show on March 11. | Paul Chappells

Aimed at those travelling from around the country - but who perhaps aren’t far enough away to stay overnight - Sabrina Carpenter fans will also be able to store their luggage at the Yotel, ready for collection after the show.

Neil Taylor, the general manager at Yotel Glasgow, said: “Our Short n’ Suite room rental is the ultimate pre-party package for all Carpenters coming to Glasgow next month. We want to kick-start a memorable night, with the chance to freshen up and get gig-ready with friends. With Yotel Glasgow being steps away from Glasgow Central station and close to the Hydro it’s the perfect place to kick off the fun!

“We have a limited number of rooms so please, please, please book early so you don’t miss out.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Available to book now, the offer is priced at £90 for four guests per room, with those looking to book a room overnight at Yotel Glasgow able to add the offer to their booking for just £75.