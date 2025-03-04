This Glasgow hotel is offering Sabrina Carpenter fans 'Short n’ Suite' get ready rooms ahead of Scottish show
A Glasgow hotel is offering Sabrina Carpenter fans the chance to book a “get ready room” for a few hours ahead of her only Short and Sweet tour date in Scotland.
Fans travelling to see the Espresso singer’s only Scottish show can now book a “Short n’ Suite” room at Yotel on Argyle Street for four hours in order to get ready in style in one of the hotel’s Premium Plus rooms.
Giving fans a “taste” of the action to come during her OVO Hydro show on Tuesday, March 11, the package includes drinks upon arrival as well as VIP treatment with room service from the hotel’s sky-high bar and restaurant Vega.
Aimed at those travelling from around the country - but who perhaps aren’t far enough away to stay overnight - Sabrina Carpenter fans will also be able to store their luggage at the Yotel, ready for collection after the show.
Neil Taylor, the general manager at Yotel Glasgow, said: “Our Short n’ Suite room rental is the ultimate pre-party package for all Carpenters coming to Glasgow next month. We want to kick-start a memorable night, with the chance to freshen up and get gig-ready with friends. With Yotel Glasgow being steps away from Glasgow Central station and close to the Hydro it’s the perfect place to kick off the fun!
“We have a limited number of rooms so please, please, please book early so you don’t miss out.”
Available to book now, the offer is priced at £90 for four guests per room, with those looking to book a room overnight at Yotel Glasgow able to add the offer to their booking for just £75.
To book a slot, concertgoers can visit the hotel’s website and book a “Get Ready Room” for Tuesday, March 11.
