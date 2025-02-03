Beyoncé accepts the Album of the Year award for Cowboy Carter with Blue Ivy Carter onstage during the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards.placeholder image
Beyoncé accepts the Album of the Year award for Cowboy Carter with Blue Ivy Carter onstage during the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards. | Getty Images for The Recording A

Who won at the Grammys this year? The full list of winners from the 2025 Grammy Awards, in pictures

Lauren Jack
Lauren Jack

Published 3rd Feb 2025, 10:59 BST

Known as the “biggest night in music” the 2025 Grammy Awards have now come and gone - but who were this year’s winners and losers?

The 67th Grammy Awards ceremony is officially over, with Beyoncé finally winning the award for best album.

Having been passed over a number of times for the accolade, the US superstar was recognised for her eighth album, Cowboy Carter. The record also saw Beyoncé win the award for best country album, becoming the first Black woman in the event’s history to do so.

She was among the top winners of the night alongside musicians such as Kendrick Lamar - who took home five awards from the show - Sabrina Carpenter, Charli XCX and more.

Here are all of the winners from the 2025 Grammy Awards.

1. Album of the Year: Beyoncé – Cowboy Carter

Getty Images

2. Song of the Year: Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us

Getty Images

3. Record of the Year: Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us

Getty Images

4. Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars – Die With a Smile

Getty Images for The Recording Academy

