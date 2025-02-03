The 67th Grammy Awards ceremony is officially over, with Beyoncé finally winning the award for best album.

Having been passed over a number of times for the accolade, the US superstar was recognised for her eighth album, Cowboy Carter. The record also saw Beyoncé win the award for best country album, becoming the first Black woman in the event’s history to do so.

She was among the top winners of the night alongside musicians such as Kendrick Lamar - who took home five awards from the show - Sabrina Carpenter, Charli XCX and more.

Here are all of the winners from the 2025 Grammy Awards.

1 . Album of the Year: Beyoncé – Cowboy Carter

2 . Song of the Year: Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us

3 . Record of the Year: Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us