Here's where to visit during Glasgow Doors Open Days 2025, including the newly reopened Citizens Theatre
Glasgow Doors Open Days Festival has arrived for 2025, with more than 100 buildings across the city now open to the public.
Running until Sunday, September 21, the annual festival invites the public to explore venues around the city with events including guided tours, talks, workshops, exhibitions and more taking place throughout the weekend.
This year’s theme is “Glasgow: The Visionary City”, with St Vincent Street Church, Tenement House and the newly reopened Citizens Theatre among the highlighted venues. In addition, the 2025 festival is helping celebrate the 850th anniversary of Glasgow earning Burgh status, as part of a year-long programme of events.
Organised by Glasgow Building Preservation Trust, it is the largest of Scotland’s Doors Open Days series in September, which are coordinated by the Scottish Civic Trust and supported by Historic Environment Scotland. Aberdeenshire, Falkirk, Inverness and West Lothian are also among the regions hosting Doors Open Days this weekend.
Here is everything you need to know about Glasgow Doors Open Days 2025 - including which buildings you can explore.
When is Glasgow Doors Open Days 2025?
Glasgow Doors Open Days will run from Thursday, September 18 until Sunday, September 21, 2025.
What buildings can I visit during Glasgow Doors Open Days?
If you are hoping to make the most of the 2025 Glasgow Doors Open Days, it may help to know exactly which buildings will be open to the public.
Most will be running guided tours, which can be booked in advance, with full details available online.
Stand out locations include the private art deco Kelvingrove Court flats and Govanhill Baths, where visitors can get a behind the scenes look at the ongoing restoration of the iconic building.
As well as commemorating Glasgow’s 850th anniversary, a number of venues are also marking the anniversary of Alexander “Greek” Thomson, including the Double Villa in Langside, Moray Place and more.
Plus the 2025 festival has partnered with the National Trust for Scotland to put Mackintosh Illuminated, a project celebrating Charles Rennie Mackintosh and Margaret Macdonald’s legacy.
There are several locations, such as Mackintosh Queen’s Cross taking part in Doors Open Day, with events across the weekend recognising their creativity.
What’s on during Glasgow Doors Open Days?
There are more than 150 events running until Sunday, with the Glasgow Doors Open Days offering visitors and locals alike a perfect opportunity to explore the city.
There will be a Festival Hub at the University of Glasgow’s Advanced Research Centre (ARC), with a line up of talks, stories, activities and discussions centred around the festival theme all lined up.
Explorathon Festival will appear at ARC on Saturday and Sunday, to bring attention to all of the research happening in the country, through talks, shows and more. Organisers have also teamed up with the Glasgow Disability Alliance and Bike for Good to promote both active travel and inclusive exploration, creating a mobile cycling exhibition.
You can find out more about what’s on here.
Comments
