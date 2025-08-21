The buildings feature the Scottish artist’s trademark designs

A historic set of buildings designed by Charles Rennie Mackintosh are to be sold for the first time.

The Mackintosh Halls, built in 1899 in Ruchill in north-west Glasgow, are described as a “rare surviving example” of the renowned Scottish architect and designer’s early work, displaying his trademark art nouveau style and stained glass windows.

The buildings were purpose built for church use in 1899 | Church of Scotland

The Church of Scotland has made the decision to sell the buildings, made up of a large meeting hall and a janitor’s house, following the union of two congregations, Ruchill and Maryhill, in July 2022.

Rev Stuart Matthews, the minister, said the congregation believed the sale was in the best interests of the buildings.

The buildings feature the Scottish artist's trademark style | Church of Scotland

“They have undertaken to look after The Mackintosh Halls for many years,” he said. “But like all of the Church of Scotland, we have faced a challenging time post-Covid with a backdrop of ongoing church reform, declining congregations and increasing financial constraints.

“The Mackintosh Halls are a real gem and we are hoping someone with better resources will recognise the building's significance and undertake to preserve its future appropriately.”

The category A listed buildings are expected to go on sale at the end of the year, but there is not yet a confirmed timetable.

The site reflects Mackintosh distinctive architectural style | Church of Scotland

The halls date from around the same time as the Glasgow School of Art, also designed by Mackintosh, as well as the city’s Queen’s Cross Church.

The site also includes a church sanctuary, although this was built later and was not designed by Mackintosh.

The Property Convener of Glasgow Presbytery, Rev David Gray, who has an architectural background, said: “This is a rare surviving example of the early work of Charles Rennie Mackintosh, reflecting his distinctive architectural style as it evolved during a creative period leading to the design of Glasgow School of Art.

“In this, the origins of later design ideas are evident, making The Mackintosh Halls an important microcosm of all that was achieved during his career, as well as an important asset to be maintained and curated in-future.”

A price for the buildings has not yet been revealed | Church of Scotland

Stuart Robertson, director of the Charles Rennie Mackintosh Society, said: “The Ruchill Church Halls display Mackintosh's trademark style and his art nouveau motifs are scattered throughout the building.

“With stained glass windows and flower patterns etched in the doors, the design resembles that of the Art School.

“The buildings of Charles Rennie Mackintosh form a major component in the nation’s cultural heritage and are celebrated internationally. The society plays a major role in promoting the Mackintosh legacy and acts as a guardian to safeguard and conserve the buildings for future generations.

“The legacy is small, vulnerable and irreplaceable.”

The Church of Scotland has been selling off hundreds of buildings as it grapples with rising costs and the dwindling nature of congregations.

But Community Land Scotland has been among bodies that have cited “widespread concern around lack of time to prepare a bid, and a lack of information” about the sale of church buildings.