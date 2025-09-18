13 photos of Scotland's most beautiful buildings - including 'shortbread tin castle'

3 . Eilean Donan Castle

Eilean Donan Castle is believed to be one of Scotland's most beautiful and photographed castles. It is also featured on many shortbread tins. Eilean Donan Castle was built in 1220 by Alexander II of Scotland. A stronghold of the MacKenzie and MacRae clans, it is said to have been one of the refuges of Robert the Bruce when he was on the run from the English. The castle was destroyed by English naval bombardment in 1719 but was restored in 1932. | Heritage Images/Getty Images