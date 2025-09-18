13 photos of Scotland's most beautiful buildings - including 'shortbread tin castle'

From the Highlands to the Borders, whether it be ruins like Dunnottar Castle or modern creations like the Kelpies, it’s clear that tourists and locals alike are constantly stunned by Scotland’s architecture.
We asked Scotsman readers for what they think are the most beautiful buildings in the country.
1. Dunrobin Castle
Readers commented Dunrobin Castle is one of the most beautiful buildings in the country.
Dunrobin Castle is a stately home in Sutherland that serves as the family seat of the Earl of Sutherland, Chief of Clan Sutherland. The castle dates back to the 1300s and the castle was used as a naval hospital during the First World War and as a boys' boarding school from 1965 to 1972. | Getty Images
2. Edinburgh Castle
A must-see for anyone in the city, Edinburgh Castle was named by multiple readers as the most beautiful building in the country. The castle dominates the city skyline and was built on top of an extinct volcano. It has had a human settlement on the castle site since 900BC. Edinburgh Castle as it is known today was largely constructed starting in the 12th century. | Getty Images
3. Eilean Donan Castle
Eilean Donan Castle is believed to be one of Scotland's most beautiful and photographed castles. It is also featured on many shortbread tins. Eilean Donan Castle was built in 1220 by Alexander II of Scotland. A stronghold of the MacKenzie and MacRae clans, it is said to have been one of the refuges of Robert the Bruce when he was on the run from the English. The castle was destroyed by English naval bombardment in 1719 but was restored in 1932. | Heritage Images/Getty Images
4. The Kelpies
The Kelpies are a pair of monumental steel horse-heads between the Scottish towns of Falkirk and Grangemouth. A kelpie is a shape-changing aquatic spirit of Scottish legend. Produced by Glaswegian sculptor Andy Scott, each head took 75 days to construct as summer 2013 gave way to autumn and by spring 2014, the whole site was ready to welcome visitors. | Getty Images