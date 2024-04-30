Glasgow college launches Taylor Swift masterclass ahead of Edinburgh Eras Tour shows

Glasgow Clyde College have announced they will run a special one off Taylor Swift masterclass ahead of the Eras Tour arriving in Scotland.

With around 215,000 Swifties expected to attend the American superstar’s three nights at Murrayfield Stadium, the Glasgow college’s free masterclass is aimed at parents and plus ones.

Taylor Swift’s record-breaking tour will take fans on a journey through her more than decade-long career - something which could prove intimidating for those who can’t tell their Folklore from their Fearless.

Robert Anderson, curriculum assistant principal at Glasgow Clyde College, said: “Taylor mania doesn’t seem to be slowing anytime soon, and we expect it’ll reach its peak here in Scotland in June. We understand that not everyone will be up to speed on all things Taylor and might not get the full Eras experience.

Taylor Swift will begin the European leg of the Eras Tour in May 2024.

“That’s why we created this masterclass - to prepare those who’ll be heading along to the gig with their superfan kids, friends or partners to ensure they have just as memorable a time. Taylor’s gigs are known for being so well crafted, and unless you’re a fan yourself, you might miss some of the iconic moments.

“Our expert will take you through everything you need to know - leaving you a Swiftie in no time.”

For those who may simply have a Blank Space when it comes to Taylor Swift knowledge, here’s what GCC’s masterclass will involve.

Glasgow Taylor Swift masterclass will cover everything Eras Tour

Essentially acting as a crash course in all things Eras Tour, GCC’s Taylor Swift masterclass will cover everything from the star’s set lists to her wardrobe while on tour.

The Eras Tour is a huge production which will last around three hours and cover each “Era” of Swift’s music, which is essentially each of her albums.

Glasgow Clyde College's Taylor Swift Masterclass will help non-Swifties support the superfans in their life.

With distinct staging, costumes and choreography for each Era, those who may not know much about the star will receive a whistle-stop tour of everything they need to know.

The Glasgow course will cover possible set lists, common crowd chants and more so that no one will feel left out.

How to book a place

Glasgow Clyde College’s Taylor Swift Masterclass is free to attend, with fans asked to register their attendance at the event ahead of time.

When is Glasgow Clyde College’s Taylor Swift Masterclass?

Glasgow Clyde College’s one off Taylor Swift course will take place on Tuesday, May 7th from 6-7.30pm.