When is the next Eras Tour show and is The Tortured Poets Department a new Taylor Swift era?
The next Eras Tour show is set for May and Taylor Swift fans are abuzz with speculation.
Following the release of The Tortured Poets Department (TTPD) in April, Swift’s latest album, fans are keen to know if the Eras Tour set list will now include tracks such as Fortnight and I Can Do It With A Broken Heart.
Speculation has only increased after a new YouTube Short video was posted on Swift’s official channel with the caption “A fortnight til Paris.” But while there are several key clues in the footage, Swifties won’t truly know until she kicks off the European leg of her tour in France.
So, here’s when the next Eras Tour show is and what we know so far about The Tortured Poets Department becoming an Era.
When is the next Eras Tour show?
Taylor Swift’s next Eras Tour show is in Paris, France on Thursday, May 9th.
It will be Swift’s first show since the release of The Tortured Poets Department and the first of four nights at Paris’ La Défense Arena.
During the European leg of the Eras Tour, Swift will be supported by American band Paramore. Her final night in France will be Sunday, May 12th with the tour resuming from Friday, May 17th from Stockholm, Sweden.
Will The Tortured Poets Department be added to the Eras Tour?
The Tortured Poets Department is Swift’s 11th studio album and fans are speculating that it’s also the start of a brand new Taylor Swift era.
So far, there has been no official confirmation that the new album will be included in the Eras Tour setlist.
However, eagle-eyed Swifties believe they have found evidence that songs from The Tortured Poets Department will be performed live on tour.
In a new black and white YouTube Short, behind the scenes footage shows the star rehearsing for the Eras Tour with the caption “A fortnight til Paris”.
Accompanied by Swift’s song Fortnight, fans have highlighted various clues in the series of clips which point to the new album. This includes what appears to be new choreography, set pieces and props which seemingly reference TTPD, as well as backup dancers wearing new outfits with top hats and canes.
If any tracks from The Tortured Poets Department were to be added to the Eras Tour, it would be the first significant change to Swift’s setlist since the tour kicked off last May.
Following the record-breaking Eras Tour Concert Film, it would make sense for Swift to switch up proceedings now to keep things interesting not just for her fans, but for herself as well.
Unfortunately, it’s likely fans will have to wait until the next Eras Tour show in Paris on May 9th to find out if their theories were correct or not.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.