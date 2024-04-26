The next Eras Tour show is set for May and Taylor Swift fans are abuzz with speculation.

Following the release of The Tortured Poets Department (TTPD) in April, Swift’s latest album, fans are keen to know if the Eras Tour set list will now include tracks such as Fortnight and I Can Do It With A Broken Heart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Josh Charles and Ethan Hawke star in the new music video for Taylor Swift's "Fortnight." The pair also had roles in the 1989 movie, "Dead Poets Society." (Credit: Taylor Swift)

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speculation has only increased after a new YouTube Short video was posted on Swift’s official channel with the caption “A fortnight til Paris.” But while there are several key clues in the footage, Swifties won’t truly know until she kicks off the European leg of her tour in France.

So, here’s when the next Eras Tour show is and what we know so far about The Tortured Poets Department becoming an Era.

When is the next Eras Tour show?

Taylor Swift’s next Eras Tour show is in Paris, France on Thursday, May 9th.

It will be Swift’s first show since the release of The Tortured Poets Department and the first of four nights at Paris’ La Défense Arena.

During the European leg of the Eras Tour, Swift will be supported by American band Paramore. Her final night in France will be Sunday, May 12th with the tour resuming from Friday, May 17th from Stockholm, Sweden.

Will The Tortured Poets Department be added to the Eras Tour?

The Tortured Poets Department is Swift’s 11th studio album and fans are speculating that it’s also the start of a brand new Taylor Swift era.

Advertisement Hide Ad

So far, there has been no official confirmation that the new album will be included in the Eras Tour setlist.

However, eagle-eyed Swifties believe they have found evidence that songs from The Tortured Poets Department will be performed live on tour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a new black and white YouTube Short, behind the scenes footage shows the star rehearsing for the Eras Tour with the caption “A fortnight til Paris”.

Accompanied by Swift’s song Fortnight, fans have highlighted various clues in the series of clips which point to the new album. This includes what appears to be new choreography, set pieces and props which seemingly reference TTPD, as well as backup dancers wearing new outfits with top hats and canes.

If any tracks from The Tortured Poets Department were to be added to the Eras Tour, it would be the first significant change to Swift’s setlist since the tour kicked off last May.

Following the record-breaking Eras Tour Concert Film, it would make sense for Swift to switch up proceedings now to keep things interesting not just for her fans, but for herself as well.