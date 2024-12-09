Uniqlo to help Scotland's homeless with Social Bite thermal clothing donation
Following the opening of Uniqlo Edinburgh earlier this year, the fashion brand has partnered with Scottish charity Social Bite to provide heat to communities around the country this winter.
The popular Japanese retailer opened its first store in Scotland back in April, taking over the former BHS premises on Princes Street.
Now for winter Uniqlo have expanded their partnership with Social Bite to distribute more than 2,500 items from their Heattech line. The thermal clothing, which converts body moisture into heat, is intended to support individuals around Scotland who are affected by homelessness this winter.
Social Bite is just one of Uniqlo’s charity partners to be distributing the clothing, with other organisations around the UK also set to distribute 10,000 Heattech garments this winter.
The partnership comes as part of the brand’s “Heart of LifeWear” initiative, with Uniqlo donating one million new items from its Heattech thermal range around the world.
Through Social Bite’s network the clothing will be distributed around Scotland, while customers at Uniqlo’s Edinburgh store will also be given the chance to donate to the charity at the tills.
Speaking about the partnership, Social Bite founder Josh Littlejohn said: “We’re thrilled that our partnership with Uniqlo will bring thousands of thermal items to people affected by homelessness this winter.
“This essential support provides warmth and comfort through the coldest months, while also helping to raise awareness of challenges faced by people most in need. With homelessness rising across the UK, Uniqlo customers can also make a financial donation to Social Bite at Uniqlo tills this season, supporting vulnerable people during winter and beyond.”
In addition to supporting Social Bite this winter, Uniqlo have also partnered with Unique Assembly to sponsor the Edinburgh Christmas Ice Rink on George Street, with attendees receiving scratch cards with vouchers while some lucky winners will receive one free Heattech item which is redeemable in store until the end of January.
