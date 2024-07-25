Social Bite to roll out college and uni coffee shops across UK in mission to end homelessness

“Change can start with a great cup of coffee – and it has the power to unlock so much more.”

Homelessness-focused organisation Social Bite, which has gained support from Hollywood stars George Clooney and Leonardo DiCaprio, is moving into the UK education sector, in a new partnership with Glasgow-based coffee giant Matthew Algie that will see cafes open up in universities and colleges.

The tie-up will be unveiled at university caterers’ trade body Tuco’s Summer Conference taking place July 29 to 31, and launch in the forthcoming academic year. The venture will see about 10 per cent of profits from coffee sold donated to Social Bite, while talks are currently under way to lock down locations of the new cafes, and Scotland leading the charge in this regard. Furthermore, those behind the initiative say there has been much interest across the UK, and there is no limit on how many of the cafes could open.

The outlets will serve Matthew Algie’s Elevator blend, specially selected for the partnership, while Social Bite’s Pay It Forward system (whereby customers can pay for a meal for someone in need) will also be in place.

The Edinburgh-based charity and social enterprise said there is strong support for its offering among the student population. The firm’s commercial director Mel Swan said the organisation and partner charities can help the growing number of students experiencing homelessness.

She said: “This collaboration with Matthew Algie will help us drive awareness around the issues, and raise funds to accelerate our work with people affected by homelessness, whether that’s a meal, supported employment, or a safe place to call home. Matthew Algie has a great relationship with many large universities and colleges across the country, and we’re over the moon that we can join forces. Change can start with a great cup of coffee, and it has the power to unlock so much more. We can't wait to bring the project to life.”

Raj Juneja, head of education at Matthew Algie, said: “This is the next exciting step in our partnership with Social Bite, and we are proud to support the charity’s incredible work to support people experiencing homelessness.

“Every cup of Elevator coffee sold will help provide people experiencing homelessness with the opportunity to ‘elevate’ their own lives. We hope to bring the brand to our large network of cafes throughout the UK education system, helping raise awareness amongst a key audience, while generating funds for the Social Bite cause. Supporting Social Bite in its work towards ending homelessness means a huge amount to Matthew Algie – and there are many more exciting plans in the pipeline.”

From left: Alastair Lindsay (general manager of the Social Bite Sauchiehall Street branch), Mel Swan (commercial and operations director at Social Bite), and Kevin McGeachan, (national account executive at Matthew Algie). Picture: contributed.