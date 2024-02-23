There’s no denying that Edinburgh has seen some very big changes down the decades – and yet Scotland’s capital remains one of the most beautiful cities in the world.
From the original trams and parades to large department stores and shopping centres, have a scroll through our photo gallery to see the city centre looking very different to how it does today.
1. John Menzies & Smalls, 1977
John Menzies, newsagents and stationers, and Smalls department store in Princes Street July 1977. Photo: TSPL
2. Leith Walk 1977
Aerial of Leith Walk in Edinburgh, showing the old railway bridge (no longer there) and the foot of Leith Walk looking north to Princes Street in October 1977. Photo: TSPL
3. 44 George Street, 1954
Leishman and Hughes commercial stationers and agents for 'Imperial' typewriters, 44 George Street Edinburgh. Photo: Unknown
4. Hepworths, Princes Street 1976
Four teenagers stripped to the waist and in bare feet crossing Princes Street Edinburgh during the long hot summer of 1976. Photo: TSPL