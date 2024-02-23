All Sections
Edinburgh retro: 30+ incredible photos showing how much Edinburgh city centre has changed down the years

These amazing pictures show how much Edinburgh has changed over time...
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 23rd Feb 2024, 18:37 GMT

There’s no denying that Edinburgh has seen some very big changes down the decades – and yet Scotland’s capital remains one of the most beautiful cities in the world.

From the original trams and parades to large department stores and shopping centres, have a scroll through our photo gallery to see the city centre looking very different to how it does today.

John Menzies, newsagents and stationers, and Smalls department store in Princes Street July 1977.

1. John Menzies & Smalls, 1977

John Menzies, newsagents and stationers, and Smalls department store in Princes Street July 1977. Photo: TSPL

Aerial of Leith Walk in Edinburgh, showing the old railway bridge (no longer there) and the foot of Leith Walk looking north to Princes Street in October 1977.

2. Leith Walk 1977

Aerial of Leith Walk in Edinburgh, showing the old railway bridge (no longer there) and the foot of Leith Walk looking north to Princes Street in October 1977. Photo: TSPL

Leishman and Hughes commercial stationers and agents for 'Imperial' typewriters, 44 George Street Edinburgh.

3. 44 George Street, 1954

Leishman and Hughes commercial stationers and agents for 'Imperial' typewriters, 44 George Street Edinburgh. Photo: Unknown

Four teenagers stripped to the waist and in bare feet crossing Princes Street Edinburgh during the long hot summer of 1976.

4. Hepworths, Princes Street 1976

Four teenagers stripped to the waist and in bare feet crossing Princes Street Edinburgh during the long hot summer of 1976. Photo: TSPL

