It’s not enough to just say “wet and windy” in Scotland as over a hundred Scottish words exist for ‘rain’ alone.
The weather regularly dominates headlines in Scotland and (as is the norm with Scottish habits) you can expect to hear many people complaining about it as that’s a popular national pastime. Most likely that’s why the word “dreich” (Scots for grey or damp weather) was voted the ‘most iconic Scots word’ a few years ago.
The University of Glasgow found 400 Scottish words for ‘snow’ and over a hundred for ‘rain’, but don’t be intimidated - here are just 37 Scottish terms to describe Scotland’s beloved yet chaotic weather.
1. Dreich
Dreich is a Scots word that refers to "dull or miserable" weather but despite this it was crowned the 'nation's favourite word' a few years back on a Scottish Government poll - it just manages to describe so much in one syllable. Photo: bummelhummel via Canva Pro
2. It’s blowing a hoolie
This phrase is reportedly derived from the Orkney Scots word "hoolan" which refers to a very strong wind. Photo: Kotenko_A via Canva Pro
3. The sun’s splitting the trees (or skies)
Something many of us have heard our Scottish grannies saying - it just means that it's a particularly sunny day outside. Photo: RussieseO via Canva Pro
4. Drookit
This refers to something being drenched or if your clothes are totally soaked through - if you find yourself drookit then you probably forget your umbrella. Photo: lastfallenangel via Canva Pro