This is how to get your new Uniqlo clothes embroidered with the Irn-Bru logo at the new Edinburgh store
Uniqlo has teamed up with Scotland’s other national drink to celebrate the launch of its new Edinburgh store.
For a limited time, customers of the Japanese clothing brand will be able to have their purchases embroidered with Irn-Bru logos.
Only available in the new Princes Street store, there are four embroidered designs to choose from. Here’s how you can wear a little bit of Irn-Bru - without spilling it all over yourself.
Uniqlo launch Edinburgh exclusive Irn-Bru embroidery
Whether old or new, Uniqlo customers can pay to have their products repaired or remade with the Re.Uniqlo studio.
Launched to help people enjoy Uniqlo clothes for longer, the studio also offers different levels of embroidery in store. Available on almost all of the brand’s products, services start from just £2.
As part of the Edinburgh store opening, for a limited time customers can pay to have any of four Irn-Bru designs embroidered on their Uniqlo purchases.
Exclusive to the Princes Street store, to get involved all shoppers need to do is head to the Edinburgh Re.Uniqlo counter before the end of May, 2024.
