Uniqlo has teamed up with Scotland’s other national drink to celebrate the launch of its new Edinburgh store.

For a limited time, customers of the Japanese clothing brand will be able to have their purchases embroidered with Irn-Bru logos.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Only available in the new Princes Street store, there are four embroidered designs to choose from. Here’s how you can wear a little bit of Irn-Bru - without spilling it all over yourself.

Uniqlo will embroider various Irn-Bru logos onto purchases until the end of May in Edinburgh.

Uniqlo launch Edinburgh exclusive Irn-Bru embroidery

Whether old or new, Uniqlo customers can pay to have their products repaired or remade with the Re.Uniqlo studio.

Launched to help people enjoy Uniqlo clothes for longer, the studio also offers different levels of embroidery in store. Available on almost all of the brand’s products, services start from just £2.

As part of the Edinburgh store opening, for a limited time customers can pay to have any of four Irn-Bru designs embroidered on their Uniqlo purchases.