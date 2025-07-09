InPost UK has announced a new partnership with Warner Music Group’s WMX, launching a first-of-its-kind merchandise delivery experience for concertgoers, starting with the Oasis Live ’25 tour. | Contributed

Seeing Oasis in Edinburgh this August? You no longer need to worry about being weighed down by merchandise purchases at the venue.

Operated by Poland-based delivery platform InPost, the new “Drop Shops” were launched during the Britpop band’s first reunion shows in Cardiff.

The service allows fans to conveniently send any merchandise purchases to their local InPost point or directly home, meaning that there is no need to carry any additional bags into the concert.

The Drop Shops can be found at all 17 UK tour dates, as well as at Fan Stores around the country. This includes Murrayfield Stadium, in addition to the Edinburgh pop-up shop on George Street, which will be open from August 4.

Launched in partnership with Warner Music Group’s WMX, it is the first time that a logistics provider has collaborated with a major label in order to deliver merchandise at scale - and there are already plans for Drop Shops to be rolled out at further Warner Music Group events.

The partnership will also allow InPost app users to access exclusive Oasis fan experiences with the chance of winning tour-related prizes.

“As we look to improve how fans engage with artists on tour, partnerships like this play an important role. InPost brings unique expertise in last-mile delivery that will enable us to redefine how merchandise is offered at scale while keeping the experience seamless for fans and practical for organisers,” commented Bob Workman, Warner Music Group’s general manager of WMX UK and the senior vice president of international artist and brand partners.