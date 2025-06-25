Oasis: Edinburgh's Oasis Live '25 official fan store gets opening date as location is announced
Oasis has shared the opening date and location of its first official Live '25 Fan Store in Edinburgh, ahead of the band's sold out world tour.
The pop up shop, which opens on George Street on August 4, will feature a range of official merchandise, including exclusive brand collaborations and limited-editions.
It is one of a number of Oasis fan stores opening in cities across the UK and Ireland – including Manchester, Cardiff, London, Birmingham and Dublin.
Launching in store and online will be the official Oasis Live ‘25 merchandise collection featuring menswear, womenswear, children’s wear and accessories – including tees, hoodies, jackets and more. There is also a fashion collaboration with the newly announced ‘adidas Originals x Oasis’ collection stocked in store.
Unavailable anywhere else, exclusive tees will feature graphics using Oasis album and single artwork including ‘Definitely Maybe’, ‘(What's The Story) Morning Glory?’, ‘Wonderwall’, ‘Supersonic’ and more. Also available will be exclusive tour edition coloured vinyl formats of the Oasis catalogue with exclusive Live ’25 print, so fans can add to their Oasis collection of music.
Fans can shop the full range and order limited-edition merchandise now on www.oasisinet.com
The band, who split more than 15 years ago and released their chart-topping album Definitely Maybe about three decades ago, will first take to the stage for two performances at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium.
The UK and Ireland tour will also visit Manchester’s Heaton Park, London’s Wembley Stadium, Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium and Dublin’s Croke Park throughout July, August and September.
