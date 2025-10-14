Here's how much you can expect to pay to see Luke Combs in Edinburgh. | Lisa Ferguson / Getty

Here are all the available Luke Combs ticket prices for his Edinburgh tour date.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Country superstar Luke Combs is set to play a huge gig at Murrayfield Stadium next year, with tickets on sale this week.

Just one of three planned UK and Ireland shows as part of his 2026 My Kinda Saturday Night tour, Combs will be joined in Edinburgh by the Teskey Brothers, Ty Myers and The Castellows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

General sale for Luke Combs tickets will begin on Friday, but how much will they cost? Here are all of the ticket prices you need to know for his Murrayfield show.

Luke Combs ticket prices: How much will it cost to see him in Edinburgh?

For his show at Murrayfield, standard Luke Combs ticket prices will range from £67.20 to £171.20. That’s according to Ticketmaster, with all ticket prices set in advance and not including fees. As for accessible tickets, these are priced from £105.20 to £137.45 each.

As for how Luke Combs ticket prices were further broken down for Edinburgh, here was what we could find out during the presale:

Front Standing Ticket : £137.45

: £137.45 Rear Pitch Standing Ticket : £105.20

: £105.20 Seated Ticket : £78.20

: £78.20 Seated Ticket : £89.20

: £89.20 Seated Ticket : £95.20

: £95.20 Seated Ticket : £126.70

: £126.70 Seated Ticket : £137.45

: £137.45 Wheelchair Accessible Ticket : £105.20

: £105.20 Mobility Accessible Ticket : £126.70

: £126.70 Mobility Accessible Ticket: £137.45

There were also several ticket options which included coach travel from cities including Glasgow, Dundee and Newcastle. These were priced as follows:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Standing Ticket + Coach Travel from Glasgow : £160.20

: £160.20 Standing Ticket + Coach Travel from Dundee : £163.20

: £163.20 Standing Ticket + Coach Travel from Newcastle: £171.20

If you are buying tickets, you will also be offered the chance to purchase a souvenir ticket at checkout for around £5 per person.

Luke Combs Hospitality prices

For Luke Combs’ show at Murrayfield there are several hospitality options available which range from £350 to £700 per person.

These packages will be set up in the West Stand hospitality suites, with each also including a ticket and arrival via a dedicated hospitality turnstile.

Country music star Luke Combs will be heading to the UK for two huge stadium shows next year. | Getty Images for Stagecoach

Available through the Murrayfield Experience, here’s what each includes.

Bar - Honky Tonk

£350 per person

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Billed as a saloon bar experience, this package includes all inclusive beer, wine and soft drinks, a main meal and bar access for an hour post-show.

It also includes arrival via the dedicated hospitality turnstile and a front standing concert ticket, which is worth £137.45.

Festival - Tennessee Tailgate

£440 per person

The next step up is the Tennessee Tailgate, which will take place beneath a stretch tent with hay bales, picnic benches, and live country performances.

Beer, wine and soft drinks are all inclusive, with the package including two tokens for American themed food trucks for your dinner and dessert.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The package also includes access to the dedicated hospitality turnstile, but a seated ticket for the West Stand and pre-gig hospitality.

Silver - Country Clubhouse

£485 per person

Wondering how it can get better from there? Well there’s the Country Clubhouse package which will see Murrayfield offering “southern hospitality” to guests.

With live acoustic music, all inclusive drinks, a main meal and a special welcome drink, it will be as though you’re in a private club while within the stadium. It also offers a West Stand seated ticket and dedicated turnstile access.

Gold - Nashville

£550 per person

For £550 each, you can enjoy the Nashville Suite which offers welcome drinks and grazing stations, all inclusive beer, wine and soft drinks, as well as additional cocktails and spirits available for purchase.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to arriving using the hospitality turnstile, there will be live music and a post concert bar card, with “Premium” West Stand seating included.

Platinum - Record Store

£600 per person

Described as “classic Murrayfield hospitality meets Nashville soul”, the Record Store package includes a 3-course meal, welcome drink, all inclusive beer, wine and soft drinks - with cocktails and spirits available for purchase - post concert snack and access to the bar.

With “Premium” West Stand seating included, like other hospitality packages there is also arrival via the dedicated hospitality turnstile.

Diamond - Backstage

£700 per person

The final hospitality package on offer for Luke Combs at Murrayfield is titled “Backstage” - though that doesn’t mean behind the scenes access.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Instead you will be spoiled by the exclusive experience which includes, an “ultimate culinary experience” with a curated small plates menu, an all inclusive premium drinks service and an intimate setting.

You can arrive using the dedicated hospitality turnstile, enjoy up to an hour in the bar post concert as well as a “Premium” West Stand seating ticket.

How many tickets can I buy?

If you were able to purchase tickets during the artist presale, you will have been able to buy up to 10 tickets per person and household. However, for general sale the ticket limit is 8 per person and per household.

Any tickets exceeding these limits will be cancelled.

Are there any age restrictions?

Yes, there are age restrictions in place for Luke Combs’ Edinburgh show. No under 5s will be allowed into the stadium, and no one younger than 14 will be allowed in the standing area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those under 16 must be accompanied by an adult, with 4 under 16s allowed per adult.

Limited ticket transfer or resale for Luke Combs’ Edinburgh show

One thing to be aware of - especially for those planning on buying tickets as a gift - is that you will not be able to transfer or resell your Luke Combs tickets immediately.

Resale via authorised agents such as Ticketmaster will not be allowed until Friday, June 26 - around a month before the concert takes place.

If you bought the tickets as a gift for someone else, you will be able to transfer them to another account, but only 7 days ahead of Luke Combs’ Edinburgh gig.