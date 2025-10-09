American country star Luke Combs will perform at Edinburgh's Murrayfield Stadium in 2026. | Getty Images / Adobe Stock

Luke Combs has announced he will play Murrayfield Stadium next year - here’s everything you need to know about tickets, presales and more.

Luke Combs is coming to Scotland, with a huge show planned for Edinburgh next year.

After days of teasing fans on social media, the American country star has confirmed UK and Ireland tour dates in 2026 - including a show at Murrayfield on Saturday, July 25. It follows the stadium sharing a video of Combs’ signature skull and beard logo on their Instagram earlier this week.

Support acts for Combs’ 2026 Scottish show include the Teskey Brothers, Ty Myers and The Castellows. The acclaimed singer-songwriter from North Carolina is known for hits including Hurricane, Love You Anyway and Ain’t No Love In Oklahoma which featured on the soundtrack for 2024 film Twisters.

Here is everything you need to know about Luke Combs’ Edinburgh show, including how to get presale and how much tickets will cost.

When will Luke Combs perform in Edinburgh? All his 2026 UK and Ireland dates

Luke Combs is set to perform in Edinburgh on Saturday, July 25 2026, with help from several support acts.

Here are all of the shows he has lined up for the UK and Ireland:

Slane Castle, County Meath, Ireland - July 18

Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh, Scotland - July 25

Wembley Stadium, London, England - August 3

When do Luke Combs tickets go on sale?

General sale for Luke Combs will begin at 10am on Friday, October 17, with tickets available through sites including Ticketmaster.

If you are hoping to buy tickets, here are some top tips:

Sign up for an account with your preferred ticket site in advance of the sale beginning

Log in early and make sure your card/payment details are up to date for faster checkout

If using a site such as Ticketmaster, join the waiting room which will open 15 minutes before the sale starts

Make sure that you are somewhere with a stable internet connection, avoid using a VPN and clear your browser cache to avoid any technical issues

Use only one browser tab and one device when attempting to purchase tickets

In addition, with the gig being held at Murrayfield, there will be travel and hotel packages also up for grabs.

Luke Combs Edinburgh presale

For those unwilling to wait for general sale to begin, there are several Luke Combs presale options to help you get ahead of the queue.

The first, and likely main, option is Luke Combs presale will be open to members of his Bootleggers fanclub - which is entirely free to sign up for. You will then need to register for Bootleggers presale, which will begin at 10am on Tuesday, October 14.

All European fans can also access presale, by using the code LCWORLDTOUR26 from 10am on Tuesday, October 14.

There will also be a AEG presents presale, which will begin at 10am on Wednesday, October 15. Fans can sign up for access via the AEG Presents website, here.

With the gig being held at Murrayfield Stadium, there will also be presale for Scotland Supporters Club Plus members, who will be emailed further details.

Luke Combs has lined up a series of UK and Ireland tour dates for 2026. | Getty Images for Stagecoach

Who is Luke Combs’ Edinburgh support act?

For his show at Murrayfield next year, Luke Combs will be joined the Teskey Brothers, Ty Myers and The Castellows.