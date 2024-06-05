Jailer Swift arrives at Edinburgh Dungeon.

‘Jailer Swift’ will help torment – sorry, entertain – guests over the weekend.

Taylor Swift fans will be able to claim discounted tickets at Edinburgh Dungeon to celebrate the arrival of the Eras Tour in Scotland.

Whether you managed to secure tickets or are a Swiftie who missed out, the tourist attraction is offering a special discount to Taylor Swift fans to welcome the star to the city.

For the weekend of Swift’s Murrayfield Stadium performances, “Jailer Swift” is offering special £13 tickets in honour of the American singer-songwriter’s lucky number.

The Edinburgh Dungeon is offering discounted tickets to Taylor Swift fans.

With Friday the 13th also being a “favourite” of those in the Dungeon, the experience is known for taking its guests on an immersive journey through darker periods of Edinburgh’s past.

While Swift sings that “you wouldn’t last an hour in the asylum where they raised me” on The Tortured Poets Department, Edinburgh Dungeon is challenging her fans to brave their Torture Chamber and very own “Jailer Swift”, who will also be wearing a special sequined outfit.

In addition, Taylor Swift fans have the chance to swap their friendship bracelets for Dungeon-inspired “fiendship” bracelets.

Guests can collect a fiendship bracelet at Edinburgh Dungeon.

Fearless fans should book in advance for visits on Saturday, June 8 and Sunday, June 9, with the Jailer’s special £13 tickets available to purchase until Thursday, June 13 via Edinburgh Dungeon’s website.

Lee Phillips, General Manager at The Edinburgh Dungeon, said: “Whether you missed out on Eras Tour tickets, or you’ll be seeing the real thing live in person, you won’t want to miss the opportunity to enter your Edinburgh Dungeon era and have the chance to greet our very own Jailer Swift – who will be welcoming visitors whilst donned in sparkles and Dungeon-inspired ‘fiendship’ bracelets. We knew you were trouble Taylor, but our Jailer is even worse!