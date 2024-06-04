The pop star is playing three concerts in the Scottish capital as part of her record-breaking Eras tour, with tickets snapped up in minutes last year.
Doors for the gigs open at 4pm (or 3pm for VIP ticket holders) meaning that Swifties will have plenty of time to enjoy a couple of drinks or a pub lunch before heading to bag a spot to see support band Paramore - before Swift takes to the stage for a set expected to last around three-and-a-half hours.
If you’re wanting to break the back of the journey before settling down for a pint there are plenty of pubs close to the stadium - taking between eight and 25 minutes to walk to.
1. The Hampton
Just 10 minutes walk away from Murrayfield Stadium, the Hampton is a bar beloved of Scotland rugby fans, with bed and breakfast rooms and a sports-themed restaurant. It's located at 14 Corstorphine Road.
2. Murrayfield Bar and Kitchen
Located on Roseburn Terrace, the Murrayfield Bar and Kitchen is only a nine minute walk from the stadium. They offer reasonably-priced drinks and traditional pub grub, including steaks.
3. Roseburn Bar
Another option on Roseburn Terrace, this time at the junction with Roseburn Street, is traditional boozer The Roseburn Bar. It probably holds the title for being the closest pub to Murrayfield - if you don't hang about you can be at the stadium turnstyles in around eight minutes. There's some outdoor seating too - in the unlikley event it's a sunny day.
4. Murrayfield Sports Bar
So far we've been looking at pubs to the north of Murrayfield, which tend to be busiest before (and after) events at the stadium. Moving to the south, the Murrayfield Sports Bar is just 10 minutes from the venue. It does exactly what it says on the tin, with all major sporting events covered on big screens. Online reviewers rate it highly for affordable drinks and friendliness of staff.