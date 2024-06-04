There are plenty of choices if you fancy a quick drink - or a pub meal - before heading to Murrayfield Stadium.There are plenty of choices if you fancy a quick drink - or a pub meal - before heading to Murrayfield Stadium.
Closest Pubs To Murrayfield Stadium: Here are 10 pubs perfect for a drink before Taylor Swift

By David Hepburn
Published 4th Jun 2024, 16:19 BST

Here’s where to raise a glass to Taylor Swift before enjoying one of her much-anticipated Edinburgh gigs.

Around 220,000 Taylor Swift fans from all over the world will be beating a path to Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium this weekend.

The pop star is playing three concerts in the Scottish capital as part of her record-breaking Eras tour, with tickets snapped up in minutes last year.

Doors for the gigs open at 4pm (or 3pm for VIP ticket holders) meaning that Swifties will have plenty of time to enjoy a couple of drinks or a pub lunch before heading to bag a spot to see support band Paramore - before Swift takes to the stage for a set expected to last around three-and-a-half hours.

If you’re wanting to break the back of the journey before settling down for a pint there are plenty of pubs close to the stadium - taking between eight and 25 minutes to walk to.

Here are the 10 closest.

Just 10 minutes walk away from Murrayfield Stadium, the Hampton is a bar beloved of Scotland rugby fans, with bed and breakfast rooms and a sports-themed restaurant. It's located at 14 Corstorphine Road.

1. The Hampton

Located on Roseburn Terrace, the Murrayfield Bar and Kitchen is only a nine minute walk from the stadium. They offer reasonably-priced drinks and traditional pub grub, including steaks.

2. Murrayfield Bar and Kitchen

Another option on Roseburn Terrace, this time at the junction with Roseburn Street, is traditional boozer The Roseburn Bar. It probably holds the title for being the closest pub to Murrayfield - if you don't hang about you can be at the stadium turnstyles in around eight minutes. There's some outdoor seating too - in the unlikley event it's a sunny day.

3. Roseburn Bar

So far we've been looking at pubs to the north of Murrayfield, which tend to be busiest before (and after) events at the stadium. Moving to the south, the Murrayfield Sports Bar is just 10 minutes from the venue. It does exactly what it says on the tin, with all major sporting events covered on big screens. Online reviewers rate it highly for affordable drinks and friendliness of staff.

4. Murrayfield Sports Bar

