Cowgate Block Party: New Edinburgh music festival announced for 2026 with tickets on sale this week
A brand new all-day festival has been announced for Edinburgh next January.
The Cowgate Block Party will take over three venues in the city centre; Sneaky Pete’s, Legends and the Bongo Club.
The all-dayer - which appears to be similar to Glasgow’s Tenement Trail - is set to take place on Saturday, January 31 2026.
With earlybird and presale tickets available now, ahead of the full line up being announced later this week, here’s what we know about Cowgate Block Party so far.
What is the Cowgate Block Party?
A new all-day festival in Edinburgh city centre, Cowgate Block Party will take over Sneaky Pete’s, Legends and the Bongo Club with a variety of live music.
Organisers promise to bring together emerging artists from across genres including indie, punk, alt-pop, experimental sounds and more.
When is Cowgate Block Party?
The first edition of Cowgate Block Party will take place on Saturday, January 31 2026. Doors are set to open at 2pm, with the first acts on stage from 3pm, though this is subject to change.
When are tickets on sale?
Earlybird tickets for Cowgate Block Party have already sold out, with music fans in the Scottish Capital paying just £17.25 to secure their spot at the festival.
However, there will be a limited number of presale tickets made available soon for those signed up to the event’s mailing list.
Otherwise, general admission tickets will go on sale at 10am on Friday, October 24 for Cowgate Block Party. These will cost £23 and be available through PCL Presents.
Who is on the line-up?
The line-up for Cowgate Block Party has still yet to be revealed, but with Legends, Sneaky Pete’s and the Bongo Club involved you can expect a wide range of acts to appear.
Event organisers have promised that more news on the line-up will be revealed this week, so it’s worth keeping your eyes peeled on the festival’s social media as well as on PCL’s own accounts.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.