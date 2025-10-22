Cowgate Block Party: New Edinburgh music festival announced for 2026 with tickets on sale this week

The first Cowgate Block Party will take place next January. | Fotokon - stock.adobe.com

Tickets for new Edinburgh music festival Cowgate Block Party will go on sale this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A brand new all-day festival has been announced for Edinburgh next January.

The Cowgate Block Party will take over three venues in the city centre; Sneaky Pete’s, Legends and the Bongo Club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The all-dayer - which appears to be similar to Glasgow’s Tenement Trail - is set to take place on Saturday, January 31 2026.

With earlybird and presale tickets available now, ahead of the full line up being announced later this week, here’s what we know about Cowgate Block Party so far.

What is the Cowgate Block Party?

A new all-day festival in Edinburgh city centre, Cowgate Block Party will take over Sneaky Pete’s, Legends and the Bongo Club with a variety of live music.

Sneaky Pete's is one of the host venues of the upcoming Cowgate Block Party. | Google Maps

Organisers promise to bring together emerging artists from across genres including indie, punk, alt-pop, experimental sounds and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When is Cowgate Block Party?

The first edition of Cowgate Block Party will take place on Saturday, January 31 2026. Doors are set to open at 2pm, with the first acts on stage from 3pm, though this is subject to change.

When are tickets on sale?

Earlybird tickets for Cowgate Block Party have already sold out, with music fans in the Scottish Capital paying just £17.25 to secure their spot at the festival.

However, there will be a limited number of presale tickets made available soon for those signed up to the event’s mailing list.

Otherwise, general admission tickets will go on sale at 10am on Friday, October 24 for Cowgate Block Party. These will cost £23 and be available through PCL Presents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who is on the line-up?

The line-up for Cowgate Block Party has still yet to be revealed, but with Legends, Sneaky Pete’s and the Bongo Club involved you can expect a wide range of acts to appear.