The Barrowlands are one of the venues involved in the 2025 Tenement Trail. | John Devlin

Pale Waves are set to headline Tenement Trail in Glasgow this weekend - here’s everything you need to know about the one-day festival of music discovery.

More than 50 bands are set to perform in Glasgow this weekend, as Tenement Trail makes its mark for 2025.

Once again returning to the city, the multi-venue festival will be headlined by Pale Waves and Dead Pony with performances set for the Barrowland Ballroom, St Luke’s and more.

Organised by Tenement TV and Gigs in Scotland, there are promises of surprise sets and more during the event on Saturday.

Here is everything you need to know about Tenement Trail 2025.

When is Tenement Trail 2025?

Tenement Trail 2025 will take place on Saturday, October 11 at venues around Glasgow.

Many of the 2025 Tenement Trail venues are around the Barras. | Graeme J Baty - stock.adobe.com

Tenement Trail Glasgow venues

With more that 50 acts taking to the stage across one single day, there are several venues in and towards the East End of Glasgow hosting performances.

This includes Barrowland, Barrowland 2, St Luke’s, The Winged Ox, BAaD (Barras Art and Design), Van Winkle, 226 Gallowgate and McChuills - which is only open to those over 18.

Tenement Trail 2025: What time do doors open?

Doors will open for Tenement Trail 2025 at 1pm, with all tickets to be exchanged for a wristband at BAaD Glasgow on the day of the event.

Tenement Trail 2025 line-up and stage times

If you’re ready to begin planning your day at Tenement Trail in Glasgow, here is the full line up broken down by venue and stage time.

Barrowland

Fright Years: 5pm - 5.30pm

5pm - 5.30pm Emmma: 6pm - 6.30pm

6pm - 6.30pm Gallus: 7pm - 7.30pm

7pm - 7.30pm Dead Pony: 8pm - 8.45pm

8pm - 8.45pm Pale Waves: 9.15pm - 10.30pm

BBC Introducing Stage, Barrowland 2

Theo Bleak : 2.30pm - 3pm

: 2.30pm - 3pm Matt White & The Emulsions : 3.30pm - 4pm

: 3.30pm - 4pm Mercy Girl : 4.30pm - 5pm

: 4.30pm - 5pm No Windows : 5.30pm - 6pm

: 5.30pm - 6pm Waverley .: 6.30pm - 7pm

.: 6.30pm - 7pm Tanzana: 7.30pm - 8pm

7.30pm - 8pm The Rooks: 8.45pm - 9.15pm

St Luke’s

Adult DVD: 2.15pm - 2.45pm

2.15pm - 2.45pm The Rants: 3.15pm - 3.45pm

3.15pm - 3.45pm Fletchr Fletchr: 4.15pm - 4.45pm

4.15pm - 4.45pm Just for Fun: 5.15pm - 5.45pm

5.15pm - 5.45pm Etta Marcus: 6.15pm - 6.45pm

6.15pm - 6.45pm The Deadlians: 7.15pm - 7.45pm

7.15pm - 7.45pm Chloe Slater: 8.15pm - 8.45pm

8.15pm - 8.45pm Soapbox: 9.15pm - 10pm

La Sierra Casa Stage, Winged Ox

Vanderlye: 2.45pm - 3.15pm

2.45pm - 3.15pm GIRLS.SPEAK.FRENCH : 3.45pm - 4.15pm

: 3.45pm - 4.15pm GiftHorse: 4.45pm - 5.15pm

4.45pm - 5.15pm Youth For Sale: 5.45pm - 6.15pm

5.45pm - 6.15pm Katie Nicol: 8.45pm - 7.15pm

8.45pm - 7.15pm Stride: 7.45pm - 8.15pm

7.45pm - 8.15pm Arkayla: 8.45pm - 9.15pm

Glasgow band Dead Pony will play Tenement Trail 2025. | The Scotsman

Van Winkle

Secret Set: 2pm - 2.30pm

2pm - 2.30pm TBC: 3pm - 3.30pm

3pm - 3.30pm Bold Love: 4pm - 4.30pm

4pm - 4.30pm Madra Salach: 5pm - 5.30pm

5pm - 5.30pm Dirty Faces: 6pm - 6.30pm

6pm - 6.30pm Croíthe: 7pm - 7.30pm

7pm - 7.30pm Tooth: 8pm - 8.30pm

BAaD

Alcatraz: 2.15pm - 2.45pm

2.15pm - 2.45pm Fog Bandits: 3.15pm - 3.45pm

3.15pm - 3.45pm The Zebecks: 4.15pm - 4.45pm

4.15pm - 4.45pm Hot Stamp: 5.15pm - 5.45pm

5.15pm - 5.45pm Basht.: 6.15pm - 6.45pm

6.15pm - 6.45pm Sister Madds: 7.15pm - 7.45pm

7.15pm - 7.45pm Saint Clair: 8.15pm - 8.45pm

8.15pm - 8.45pm Ample House: 9.15pm - 9.45pm

9.15pm - 9.45pm Do Nothing: 10.15pm - 11pm

226 Gallowgate

TBC: 3pm - 3.30pm

3pm - 3.30pm Fatale: 4pm - 4.30pm

4pm - 4.30pm Flytrap: 5pm - 5.30pm

5pm - 5.30pm Jelly: 6pm - 6.30pm

6pm - 6.30pm Callum Stewart: 7pm - 7.30pm

7pm - 7.30pm Cloud House: 8pm - 8.30pm

8pm - 8.30pm Glass Cheques: 9pm - 9.30pm

McChuills

In Vertigo: 5pm - 5.30pm

5pm - 5.30pm Art D’Ecco: 6pm - 6.30pm

6pm - 6.30pm Mantel: 7pm - 7.30pm

7pm - 7.30pm Awful Eyes: 8pm - 8.30pm

8pm - 8.30pm Martha May & The Mondays: 9pm - 9.30pm

9pm - 9.30pm Humane the Moon: 10pm - 10.30pm

10pm - 10.30pm Cowboy Hunters: 11pm - 11.30pm

11pm - 11.30pm Secret Set: 12am - 12.45am

Tenement Trail Soundsystem, BAaD Backyard

Gallus B2B Martha May & The Mondays : 3pm - 4pm

: 3pm - 4pm The Rooks B2B Sister Madds : 4pm - 5pm

: 4pm - 5pm Dan South: 5pm - 7pm

In addition, there will be a public stage open at BaAD’s backyard containers from 1pm with sets from Crashton, Mira K, and Mark Gibbons.

Can I still get Tenement Trail tickets?

Yes, you can still purchase tickets for Tenement Trail in Glasgow online. Available via Ticketweb, all tickets will cost £44.80 before fees.

Be advised, however, that the event is only open those 14 and older.

What will food and drink be like?

Expect plenty of Tennent’s while at Tenement Trail 2025, as the Scottish brand is sponsoring the festival.