Tenement Trail: What to know about the 2025 Glasgow festival - including line-up, stage times, venues and more
More than 50 bands are set to perform in Glasgow this weekend, as Tenement Trail makes its mark for 2025.
Once again returning to the city, the multi-venue festival will be headlined by Pale Waves and Dead Pony with performances set for the Barrowland Ballroom, St Luke’s and more.
Organised by Tenement TV and Gigs in Scotland, there are promises of surprise sets and more during the event on Saturday.
Here is everything you need to know about Tenement Trail 2025.
When is Tenement Trail 2025?
Tenement Trail 2025 will take place on Saturday, October 11 at venues around Glasgow.
Tenement Trail Glasgow venues
With more that 50 acts taking to the stage across one single day, there are several venues in and towards the East End of Glasgow hosting performances.
This includes Barrowland, Barrowland 2, St Luke’s, The Winged Ox, BAaD (Barras Art and Design), Van Winkle, 226 Gallowgate and McChuills - which is only open to those over 18.
Tenement Trail 2025: What time do doors open?
Doors will open for Tenement Trail 2025 at 1pm, with all tickets to be exchanged for a wristband at BAaD Glasgow on the day of the event.
Tenement Trail 2025 line-up and stage times
If you’re ready to begin planning your day at Tenement Trail in Glasgow, here is the full line up broken down by venue and stage time.
Barrowland
- Fright Years: 5pm - 5.30pm
- Emmma: 6pm - 6.30pm
- Gallus: 7pm - 7.30pm
- Dead Pony: 8pm - 8.45pm
- Pale Waves: 9.15pm - 10.30pm
BBC Introducing Stage, Barrowland 2
- Theo Bleak: 2.30pm - 3pm
- Matt White & The Emulsions: 3.30pm - 4pm
- Mercy Girl: 4.30pm - 5pm
- No Windows: 5.30pm - 6pm
- Waverley.: 6.30pm - 7pm
- Tanzana: 7.30pm - 8pm
- The Rooks: 8.45pm - 9.15pm
St Luke’s
- Adult DVD: 2.15pm - 2.45pm
- The Rants: 3.15pm - 3.45pm
- Fletchr Fletchr: 4.15pm - 4.45pm
- Just for Fun: 5.15pm - 5.45pm
- Etta Marcus: 6.15pm - 6.45pm
- The Deadlians: 7.15pm - 7.45pm
- Chloe Slater: 8.15pm - 8.45pm
- Soapbox: 9.15pm - 10pm
La Sierra Casa Stage, Winged Ox
- Vanderlye: 2.45pm - 3.15pm
- GIRLS.SPEAK.FRENCH: 3.45pm - 4.15pm
- GiftHorse: 4.45pm - 5.15pm
- Youth For Sale: 5.45pm - 6.15pm
- Katie Nicol: 8.45pm - 7.15pm
- Stride: 7.45pm - 8.15pm
- Arkayla: 8.45pm - 9.15pm
Van Winkle
- Secret Set: 2pm - 2.30pm
- TBC: 3pm - 3.30pm
- Bold Love: 4pm - 4.30pm
- Madra Salach: 5pm - 5.30pm
- Dirty Faces: 6pm - 6.30pm
- Croíthe: 7pm - 7.30pm
- Tooth: 8pm - 8.30pm
BAaD
- Alcatraz: 2.15pm - 2.45pm
- Fog Bandits: 3.15pm - 3.45pm
- The Zebecks: 4.15pm - 4.45pm
- Hot Stamp: 5.15pm - 5.45pm
- Basht.: 6.15pm - 6.45pm
- Sister Madds: 7.15pm - 7.45pm
- Saint Clair: 8.15pm - 8.45pm
- Ample House: 9.15pm - 9.45pm
- Do Nothing: 10.15pm - 11pm
226 Gallowgate
- TBC: 3pm - 3.30pm
- Fatale: 4pm - 4.30pm
- Flytrap: 5pm - 5.30pm
- Jelly: 6pm - 6.30pm
- Callum Stewart: 7pm - 7.30pm
- Cloud House: 8pm - 8.30pm
- Glass Cheques: 9pm - 9.30pm
McChuills
- In Vertigo: 5pm - 5.30pm
- Art D’Ecco: 6pm - 6.30pm
- Mantel: 7pm - 7.30pm
- Awful Eyes: 8pm - 8.30pm
- Martha May & The Mondays: 9pm - 9.30pm
- Humane the Moon: 10pm - 10.30pm
- Cowboy Hunters: 11pm - 11.30pm
- Secret Set: 12am - 12.45am
Tenement Trail Soundsystem, BAaD Backyard
- Gallus B2B Martha May & The Mondays: 3pm - 4pm
- The Rooks B2B Sister Madds: 4pm - 5pm
- Dan South: 5pm - 7pm
In addition, there will be a public stage open at BaAD’s backyard containers from 1pm with sets from Crashton, Mira K, and Mark Gibbons.
Can I still get Tenement Trail tickets?
Yes, you can still purchase tickets for Tenement Trail in Glasgow online. Available via Ticketweb, all tickets will cost £44.80 before fees.
Be advised, however, that the event is only open those 14 and older.
What will food and drink be like?
Expect plenty of Tennent’s while at Tenement Trail 2025, as the Scottish brand is sponsoring the festival.
As for what you can eat, many of the venues involved also serve food such as St Luke’s, 226 Gallowgate, BAaD and Van Winkle.
