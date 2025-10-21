Industry leaders say the proposed changes could bring “devastating consequences” to Scotland’s live entertainment venues and pubs.

Music venue owners across Scotland have accused the Scottish Government of putting the country’s nightlife scene “at risk” over proposed changes which could see buildings neighbouring entertainment venues turned into housing.

The Scottish Government are consulting on changes to the Permitted Development Rights (PDRs) to make it easier for developers to convert existing buildings into housing without gaining full planning permission.

Popular artists like Lewis Capaldi started in grassroots venues like King Tut’s | Supplied

The plans to simplify the planning process are part of the government's response to Scotland’s housing shortage.

However, industry leaders including the boss of Scotland’s largest music promoter warned on Wednesday that the proposals ignore the “devastating consequences” already struggling music venues and pubs could face as a result of the changes.

They said if new housing developments are allowed near existing venues without full planning and scrutiny, venues could face noise complaints, costly soundproofing demands which current laws ensure is the responsibility of the developer, or even forced closures.

Geoff Ellis, CEO of DF Concerts & Events, said: “Live music is one of Scotland’s strongest cultural exports and driver of tourism, and it all starts in local venues. Grassroots venues and pubs are where artists find their voices, and their Scottish fans. If these changes go ahead without safeguards, we risk losing the deep-rooted foundations that makes Scottish music thrive.”

“Grassroots music venues are vital to Scotland’s economy and cultural identity. They provide thousands of jobs, nurture talent and create safe, welcoming spaces where communities come together. These venues and pubs also help to boost the UK economy, but many are already struggling with rising costs and less footfall due to the rising cost of living, and the proposed changes will add further stress to this.”

A report by the Music Venue Trust showed that in 2023, 125 grassroots venues in the UK either shut down completely or ceased live music, with over half closing entirely.

In 2024, a record number of venues sought help through MVT’s Emergency Response Service, with a quarter of UK grassroots venues requesting support to prevent closure.

Mike Grieves, Managing Director of Glasgow nightclub Sub Club, said: "As an independent venue operator, I know the struggle that other businesses like mine face daily. The cost of living crisis has meant everyday necessities have gone up in price and all the associated costs of operating a business have risen alarmingly in the past couple of years.

He added: “These proposed changes add another unnecessary challenge for venues and pubs in Scotland, most of which wouldn’t survive the financial burden of trying to completely soundproof their premises, even if that was possible. This further threat posed by removing the opportunity to make representations to planning committee decisions is truly existential.

“We need the public, artists and business owners to unite to protect our venues, pubs and restaurants, or we risk losing them forever."

Robert Kilpatrick, CEO and Creative Director of the Scottish Music industry Association (SMIA), said: "Scotland consistently produces outstanding artists across a range of genres, and I’ve seen first-hand the instrumental role that our grassroots music venues, pubs and clubs have played in their success. Small, grassroots music venues grow big artists – we need to protect the roots.”